DCE urges youth to demand accountability from duty bearers
Lawra (U/W), Aug. 26, GNA - Mr Martin Domotiere Bomba-ire, Lawra District Chief Executive (DCE), has appealed to the youth to endeavour to demand accountability from duty bearers to ensure the judicious use of resources for a secured future.
'The future will be bleak if you do not ensure that the resources now are well managed,' he said.
He called on the youth to take advantage of the Government's policies and programmes in order to acquire the requisite skills and experience needed to assume the reigns of leadership in the very near future.
Mr Bomba-ire, who made the appeal during the Lawra District Assembly Town Hall Meeting in the Upper West Region, said the Assembly's focus was to ensure that its people had the right skills to take advantage of employment opportunities that would be created by the Government.
It would also ensure that small and micro scale enterprises were given contracts to supply inputs to bigger factories, and that children from the District took advantage of the free Senior High School Policy, while an enabling environment was created for the youth to develop to their fullest potentials, he said.
He gave the assurance that the Town Hall Meeting was the first of many public engagements that would be held to generate ideas or solutions to help accelerate the development of the District.
Mr. Bomba-ire, therefore, used the opportunity to invite interested businesses to establish an entrepreneurial hub in the District, saying; 'We are prepared to support the entrepreneurial hub with office accommodation and other facilities that would be mutually beneficial to both parties'.
He urged Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations to work with the Assembly to ensure value for money and empower their people to stand up for their rights and demand accountability from duty bearers.
Mr Bomba-ire explained that the Town Hall Meeting had a twin goal of disseminating government policies and programmes to the people as well as soliciting feedback from citizens on the impact of government's policies and programmes.
'It is also in line with the Government's policy of deepening participatory governance and public accountability on regular basis,' he added.
In a power-point presentation, Mr Bomba-ire touched on Government policies such as the One Constituency, One Million Dollars, One Village, One Dam, One District, One Factory, the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Free SHS.
Two dominant concerns raised by participants during the meeting were the quota system on admission by nursing training institutions, and the cut-off point for the free SHS Policy, stating their dissatisfaction with those decisions by the Government.
The Ministry of Information, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, supported the organisation of the Municipal and District Town Hall meetings in the Region.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
