SNV sensitises journalists on
Koforidua (E/R), Aug. 26, GNA - SNV Netherlands Development Organisation, a non-profit organisation, has organised a three-day capacity building workshop to sensitise journalists on "The Voice for Change Partnership Programme (V4C)".
The V4C is an evidence-based advocacy programme, being implemented by SNV, in partnership with the International Food and Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Dutch Ministry is funding the programme from 2016 to 2020, as part of its worldwide efforts to reinforce space for Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) worldwide.
The programme focuses on four thematic areas - Food and Nutrition Security, Renewable Energy and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).
It seeks to strengthen CSOs in Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Honduras and Indonesia in their role as advocates and lobbyists.
The three-day workshop is being attended by media professionals from online, wire service, the print, television and radio stations.
It is expected to expose participants to activities of CSOs and provide platforms for the media to engage with them.
Addressing the opening session in Koforidua, Mr Jesse Coffie Danku, the WASH Advisor of SNV Netherlands, said the training programme was meant to give the media professionals a deeper understanding of what V4C stood for, to place them in a better position to inform the public and make the needed impact.
"For the Voice for Change, we are looking for partnership with our friends from the media, because we know whatever we do ..... can only be amplified by the media," he added.
Mr Danku said the V4C WASH sector focused on increasing equity and access to sustainable, equitable and affordable sanitation services and products whereas the Food and Nutrition Security focuses on Sustainable Nutrition for All with emphasis on Gender and Nutrition Sensitive Value Chains and also post-harvest losses.
The Energy component focuses on Increasing Access to Affordable, Efficient and Sustainable Energy Solutions with emphasis on clean cooking and access to off-grid electrification.
He said there were a lot of things that called for behavioural change among Ghanaians, which had taken for granted over the years, and which the V4C partnership programme sought to highlight.
Mr Charles Mawusi, a Media Consultant, Trans Media Network, urged journalists to ensure fairness, accuracy and objectivity in their reportage.
He advised them to seek truth and provide an unbiased and comprehensive account of events and issues.
In writing news stories, journalists must seek to highlight the impact of the issue at stake on the people, he said.
The maiden workshop of the V4C Partnership Programme for media professionals was organised by SNV in November, 2016 at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.
GNA
By Iddi Yire, GNA
