NPP National Delegates Conference underway

GNA
1 hour ago | NPP News

Cape Coast, Aug. 26, GNA - The 25th Annual Delegates Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is ongoing at the University of Cape Coast's New Examination Centre with more than 5,000 delegates in attendance.

The conference, which coincided with the Silver Jubilee of the Party and 70th Anniversary of the United Gold Coast Convention, attracted the Party bigwigs and grassroots supporters and sympathisers.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived at the venue around 1015 hours with his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who were welcomed with loud applause and cheers.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Mr C.K. Tadem, the Chairman of the Council of Elders, are in attendance.

The National Executive of the Party, led by Mr Freddie Blay, the Acting Chairman, Mr John Boadu, the Acting General-Secretary, as well as ministers and deputy ministers are also in attendance.

The 20 foreign branches from the United States of America, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Canada and Holland are there in their numbers.

Mr Robert Kutin, the Central Regional Chairman of the Party, welcomed the delegates and commended the Party faithful for their hard work in the 2016 General Election, which culminated in the party's victory.

He said the NPP achieved unprecedented feat by winning 19 out of the 23 seats in the Region.

He entreated the Party faithful to support the President and his appointees to accomplish the promises made to Ghanaians.

There were fraternal messages from other political parties including the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Progressive People's Party, Convention People's Party, National Democratic Party and Peoples Convention Party.

Mr Koku Ayidoho, the Deputy General-Secretary of the NDC, congratulated the NPP for its election victory and urged the Government to fulfil its promises.

He expressed the hope that the nurses and teachers allowances would be paid.

He said the NDC Administration left a fast developing economy and that the NPP Administration should continue with the development agenda and maintain a peaceful nation.

The Conference, being held on the theme: "NPP, delivering on our Promises, Our Roots, Our Strength, Our Future," was organised in pursuant of Article 9 (1) of the Party's Constitution.

GNA

By Godwill Arthur- Mensah/ Isaac Arkoh, GNA

NPP News

