Tamale Central Hospital institutes measures to prevent illegal sale of drugs

GNA
1 hour ago | Health

Tamale, Aug. 25, GNA - Mr Abdul Fatawu, Administrator of the Tamale Central Hospital, has said the facility has instituted measures to prevent unscrupulous staff members from engaging in illegal sale of drugs and other consumables.

He said staff, who illegally sold drugs to clients were disciplined and transferred to other units where there was no opportunity to engage in such acts.

Mr Fatawu said this at a forum in Tamale organized by the League of Youth Association for Tamale Central Hospital, Tamale West Hospital, National Health Insurance Authority, youth groups and some assembly members to discuss concerns of unauthorized charges by the hospitals.

It was to foster dialogue between the hospitals and clients to avoid the confrontations that sometimes arise over issues of unauthorized charges at the hospitals.

Mr Fatawu said the Tamale Central Hospital did not encourage staff to illegally sell drugs to patients adding instances where patients were asked to buy certain drugs arose because of lack of consumables due to delays in reimbursement of health insurance claims.

He appealed to chiefs to stop interfering in disciplinary proceedings against staff of the hospital, who misconducted themselves.

He also urged members of the public to visit the hospital to seek clarifications on issues they considered inappropriate to ensure smooth running of the facility.

Mr Abu Inusah, President of League of Youth Association, said his outfit would sensitize community members on the operations of the hospitals to ensure quality health care delivery within the metropolis.

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

