TOP STORIES
Decisions are difficult to make, but after making them,they bring progress.By: Kyei-Afrifa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Is President Akufo-Addo, Incorruptible?
The phrase "I am incorruptible" was persistently used by the sitting President and still repeating it in office. Repetition is what makes fake news work and it seems the President and his propagandists use it as a stable of political propaganda. Hitler wrote in Mein Kampf, "Slogans should be persistently repeated until the very last individual has come to grasp the idea" I have written several articles on the President's eloquence and how he is using that natural gift to manipulate the masses.
It is a phenomenon the opposition and all who genuinely want to see corruption buried, must watch carefully. Hearing and hearing again can trump reality. Leaders use their power to get things done to their advantage. The President per what his own lieutenants tell Ghanaians openly, is using personalised power to make personal gains. He repeatedly tell us he is working for our greater good but engaging in behavior that are morally wrong.
We all heard the President's comments when the BOST issue came up, we heard how he cleverly crashed the "whining issue" how he nicely combined humour with eloquence to rubbish the issue, we saw how he constantly praised his cousin the Finance Minister when the $2.25 billion bond issue broke up, we saw how he danced around the vigilante (Delta force/Invisible force) issue and addressing delegates at their delegates conference, we heard what he said about corruption few hours after his own lieutenant Kennedy Agyepong, has told Ghanaians that his cousin[Nana Akufo-Addo] Gabby Otchere-Darko and one Duke, collect $30,000 from people who request to see the President before they are granted permission and access to the President.
Civil Society Organizations, pastors, journalists etc who vehemently attacked and chastised Mr Mahama and his appointees over unsubstantiated corruption allegations reported in the media, have suddenly lost their corruption fight appetite.
I am just imagining what would have happened if same allegation was made against Mr Mahama by his close aide during his tenure. What our pastors and CSO's should know is that leaders can become intoxicated by power and may engage in wrong behavior simply because they can get away with it and that is exactly what we are witnessing.
His party members and leadership are willing to collude and make things appear okay because he is the President. Ken Agyepong, told us associates of the President have established 800 oil marketing companies and told us why the BOST boss must not be touched by the President and we all saw how the matter ended, we saw how state agencies NPA included, were forced to circumvent their regulations to protect the BOST boss. Can we sincerely describe our President as incorruptible with all these revelations?
I hope those who hold the phrase "I am incorruptible", saw the Chinese at the Npp delegates conference with the Npp colours. They should find out how the Chinese use kickbacks, bribes to manipulate African leaders, they should read about the Siemen's manipulation system in Africa how the company manipulate African leaders with a special fund allocated for overseas contracts. It is no secret that China is propagating corruption in Africa and Ghana is not excluded.
The Vice- President his calabash begging expedition in China in opposition, now tell us the $19billion government is taking from China is not a loan facility and our anti- corruption crusaders are quiet. In Angola, same issue came up China proposed low-cost loans of about 1.5% to be paid back in oil. This deal was opaquely handled and the facilitator was a daughter of the Angolan President who is currently rated the richest woman on the continent.
The Chinese in collaboration with the Angolan government made sure the deal was sealed devoid of public scrutiny and that is exactly what this President and his government are doing with the so called "Leveraging deal" with their Chinese counterparts. This administration has started giving huge contracts to some Chinese companies without due diligence and competitive bidding.
The Procurement ministry was strategically established to daze anti corruption crusaders. So far, all contracts offered these Chinese did not go through competitive bidding and our procurement tenets were not followed. We all heard the Vice- President and lies he told the delegates. When did proposals and targeted policies become achievements. The mentioned state electricity etc.
How many megawatts of power has the new administration added to what it inherited? Policies they are going to implement in September, were mentioned as achievements of the new administration. I am sure the President has heard Otiko Djaba's 30% school feeding job protocol allocation. I am still imagining what our anti corruption crusaders would have said if this obnoxious directive was given under Mr Mahama.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Andrews Krow
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Feature Article