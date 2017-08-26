TOP STORIES
When things go wrong, PUSH; pray until something happens.By: Delle Tuotol Alfred
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Alhaji Short Says Ayekoo To NPP For A Successful Delegates Conference!!!
The New Patriotic Party is required to organize delegate conferences at constituency, regional and national levels to deliberate and make appropriate resolutions for the progress of the party pursuant to Articles 6(14), 7(13) and 9A(1 & 2(i)) of our Party’s Constitution.
It is indeed a moment pride for us all us members of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition to once again lead the way in setting the democratic standards for Africa and the world by organizing successful conferences in all the 275 constituencies, 10 regions and a National Conference in Cape Coast under the leadership of H. E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his Vice, H. E. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia (PhD).
This year’s conference, which coincided with the 25th Anniversary of the NPP and the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the UGCC, under the theme “NPP, DELIVERING ON OUR PROMISES; OUR ROOTS, OUR STRENGTH, OUR FUTURE” wouldn’t have been chosen at any better time as it afforded as the opportunity to reflect on the core values of our Great Tradition (NPP).
I wish to express my heart-felt gratitude to the President of Ghana & Leader of the NPP, the Vice President, National Council, National Executive Committee, Council of Elders, Government Appointees, NPP Members of Parliament, the F. F. Antoh-Led Planning Committee, Delegates, Members and Sympathizers of our great party for conducting themselves in a way that depicts the rich democratic value and ideals laid down by our forbearers. This is a clear indication that the internal and external democratic structures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are firm and solid.
Our party calls all of us to duty; and we have a huge responsibility on our hands to ensure that the party retains power in 2020. And let me reiterate my commitment to lead this charge as National Chairman with your support.I also have no misgiving whatsoever that our party will be rewarded by the electorates based on the well thought-out policies and programmes being rolled out by the Nana/Bawumia government come election 2020 and beyond.
It is my prayer that the almighty God grant us all the best of travelling mercies on our way back to our various homes. Shalom!! Thank You.
Long live NPP!!!
Long Live Ghana!!!
SIGNED
PRINCE ANUWAR-SADAT AMADU
(General Secretary)
National Youth for Alhaji Short (NAYAS)
For:ALHAJI ABUBAKARI ABDUL-RAHMAN (ALHAJI SHORT)
Upper West Regional Chairman & National Chairman Hopeful
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
NPP News