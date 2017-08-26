TOP STORIES
Aburi Is Vunerable And Potential For A Cataphosphic Event Similar To The Mudslides In Sierra Leone
“Advancing A Call By Dr. Peter A. Sam For An Holistic Smart Growth, Livability, Sustainability, Educational, Socio-Economic, Community Health And Human Capacity Development (Aburi Greening (AGing)”
About The Author:
DR. PETER A. SAM is a Professor of Environmental Sciences, an International Environmental Scientist, President/CEO Paradigm Apprentice & Training Corporation, NC, USA and an International Development and Assistance expert.
He served as a Senior Executive In-Residence as Assistant/Associate Dean for Research/Professor and Graduate Programs at North Carolina A & T University. He was also a faculty member of the University of Kansas and Permanent Chairperson and Founder of the Faith Academy School, Missouri, USA Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Program.
Dr. Sam has worked both in the private business sector, public sector (local, state and federal), at the international sector NGO/CSO, International Development/Assistance Agencies and Governments) and finally at the High Learning Education sector. As a founder of AERCG an International Civil Society Organization, he was instrumental in several international businesses, research and development projects initiatives.
Dr. Sam has served with the United States federal government, Several State and Municipal Governments in the USA and worked in both the private and public sectors in areas of international environmental , humanitarian, community sustainable development and human capacity development programs for over 30 years working with the US EPA, USAID, US State Department and International Organizations.
Dr. Sam has worked with several venture capital entities in numerous Joint Business Development in several African countries and within the USA. He has served on several Advisory Board both national and international including serving on several taskforce teams to develop policies, regulations and executive orders.
Dr. Sam is an international expert on urban and rural environmental inter-linkages specializing in environmental remediation, policy development, facility planning and management, sustainable development, renewal energy, civil society engagement, environmental justice, brownfields, smart growth and environmental greening. He has over 50 professional publications and authorship of a technical book publication. He holds a doctorate degree in Environmental Science/Geography from University of Kansas, A Master’s Degree in Environmental Planning from University of Colorado and a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Regis University. Dr. Sam may be reached on (913) 284-6615
Executive Summary
Aburi Greening® (AGing)
“Advancing Community Resilience, Revitalization and Development of a Green Sustainable Community, Smart Growth, Livability, Renewable Impact Zone”
The Aburi countryside neighborhood and community represent a multiplicity of village communities enclaves dominated by rural farming, people, agro-economic, social, cultural, historic landmarks and educational institutions, underscored by a growing environmental, infrastructureand biophysical degradation problems characteristics of urban sprawl and gentrification.
Aburi stands similar vulnerabilities to what happened in the Republic of Sierra Leone. The massive development in concert with massive deforestation, tree cutting and geological disturbance of top soil are primary indicators to near future flooding, mudslides and climate change. We need preventive measures such as tree planting, building permit Contingency planning/restrictive ordinances and requirements for roads , drainage and ban on tree cutting and buildings on high slope areas. The Berekuso road needs to be constructed with appropriate "state of the art" drainage, walkways and trees. . Flooding in Adenta and foothills communities of Aburi is imminent especially at the current foothill activities around the AyiMensah tollbooth shave off hillside facing Accra. This is a time bomb awaiting us.
Urban sprawl and haphazard building construction and deforestation, destruction of soil cover and biodiversity is the problem; Smart Growth and Liveability Principles and Sustainable Development underscored by mass community education is the solution. Accra metropolis and surrounding mountain range urban sprawl is spreading up
our natural ecological space, deteriorating our natural ecological landscape, emptying agricultural farming beltways, destroying traditional/cultural heritage and natural climate cores of the mountain region, creating congestion, pollution, rock falls, erosion blight, economicshifts, and contributing to social inequity, quality of life and environmental health, poor air quality, and loss of community identity.Smart Growth will provide precautionary preventive contingency urban planning space, afforestation, greenings, sustainable development, inter-generational equity, create stronger mountain range communities and regions, reduce pollution andcongestion, improve community health and abate flooding and mudslides catastrophic disasters.
The intervention framework for a holistic and innovative resiliency, preventive contingency planning and revitalization is underscored by the conceptual creation of the first Aburi Green Sustainable Development, Smart Growth Renewable Impact Zone in the mountain region of Aburi metropolis. The holistic framework will comprise of Smart Growth, Sustainable Development, Livability, Education, Environmental Justice, Sustainable Agriculture, Green Building and Renewable Energy Concepts. This is the core pillars of the resiliency contingency planning towards addressing the issues and advancing to innovative preventive precautionarysolutions. Addressing public safety, greening, afforestation, green efficient sustainable housing and availability, emptying land parcels cores, congestion, pollution, blight, economic and job stagnation, social inequity, loss of community cultural bio-physical identity and reduction of pollution and building human and community health.
Aburi Greening® “The Green Sustainable Development, Smart Growth Renewable Impact Zone” is an innovative community-based Livability, Sustainable and Smart Growth creation of green infrastructure redesign with interconnectivity systems of public and private natural areas, greenways and trails linking communities, Aburi Greeningagricultural farming corridors,historic sites and land mark preservations districts, neighborhood retail, commercial and entertainment hubs and neighborhood green, renewable energy buildings and sustainable development infrastructures throughout the Aburi Community and surrounding mountain region beltways.
This prescriptive framework for Aburi region will advance the six (6) livability principles to “support existing community dynamics and the Green Zone Preventive Contingency Planning and Resiliency. Advancing community effective strategies for creating a strong sense of place, such as street, agricultural farming traditions and public green space design that uses innovative storm water practices and sustainable green building development concurrent with protecting natural hydro-geologic formation, environmental resources, revitalize neighborhoods commercial and service sectors to spur economic development, self-reliance and optimal social benefits and community good.
The prescriptive framework for Aburi region will comprise of the following core pillars:
Innovative Key Building and Environmental Community Planning Ordinance Components and Elements:
Construction of Buildings with requirements for trees planting and prohibition of tree cutting and soil cover disruptions, Commercial Space only on main central streets and major roads arteries, BerekusoRoad/Motorway prohibition of any structures or business activities, Major Trees Planting and restoring the biodiversity along Berekuso Road/ Motorway; Pilot Demonstration Education Center and/or Building to Demonstrate Renewable Energy Technologies, Innovative Green Building Technologies and Sustainable Energy Conservation Measures and Principles in the form of an Interpretive Center for Sustainability Environmental Education for the Benefit of Local Communities. .
The prescriptive framework for Aburi region Community Green Sustainable Development, Smart Growth Renewable Impact Zone Berekusomust be driven by community empowerment led by the students and faculty of the Ashesi University, the paramount chief and the municipal government collaboration that will seek internal and external technical and monetary support..
The prescriptive framework for Aburi greening region resiliency and preventive contingency planning will meet LEED Platinum standards for green design. The Community Precautionary Contingency Plansmust include a number of programs and initiatives designed to prevent surface soil disruption, geologic formation disruption, erosion and flood prevention and improve the community socio-economic, organic agro-farming, environmental preservation, public health, public safety and human capacity development.
Advancing Renewable Energy and Green Technology Work Force Development
The emerging future sector growth in Renewable Energy and Green Technology is the gateway for global economic systems growth. The development of the workforce in this sector is warranted in the redevelopment of community revitalization in training, re-training and synthesizing the youth from primary school through college to the corporate sector. This project would provide the avenue to train and grow the sector workforce within the community and to the national job market. The creation and demonstration of the “state-of-the-art” Pilot Demonstration Education Center and/or Building to Demonstrate Renewable Energy Technologies, Innovative Green Building Technologies and Sustainable Energy Conservation Measures and Principles in the form of an Interpretive Center for Sustainability Education and for the Benefit of Local Communities.
Aburi Greening Community Sustainable Transportation Link
The prescriptive framework for Aburi region must focus on immediate completion of the Berekuso Road/Highway with prohibition of any business structuresand develop a “Walkable” Neighborhoods and a transportation infrastructure interconnected system of natural areas, greenways and trails from the Foot hills Community to the Main Aburi Downtown area. This will spur efficient and effective accessibility for inhabitance to jobs in the downtown commercial district. The redesign of existing transportation networks will principally composed of linear corridors of land along streams, roadways and within abandoned rail corridors. The greenway plan will cover new bus route and bicycle and walking tails to and from all small village Community and Downtown Business District.
Partnership with City of Aburi, The Chief and Native People, The Community Empowerment Movement Led by Ashesi University
The tri-partnership will:
Green Building, Sustainable Development, Livability, Smart Growth and Infrastructure Scheme
The Aburi Greening paradigm will facilitate subsidingerosion, flooding, vegetation cover lost, abatement of biodiversity loss, green buildings and sustainable buildings design and development. The buildings infrastructure permitting and mandates/ordinance will be designed, built, renovated, operated, or reused in an ecological and resource renewable energy efficient manner. The objectives will to create new sector jobs for the community during construction and maintenance in addition to protecting occupant health; improving retail, commercial sector and community occupants employee productivity; using energy, water, and other resources more efficiently; and reducing the overall impact to the environment. The Aburi Greening will ensure minimal green build overall construction and ensure lower operating costs over the life of the building. The Aburi Green Zone will provide all green building infrastructures to meet the project life cycle cost analysis for determining the appropriate up-front expenditure. This analytical method calculates costs over the useful life of the asset building construction efficiency. Realization of actual cost savings will be applicable since approach of these green elements will be incorporated at the project's conceptual design phase with the assistance of an integrated team of engineering, environmental scientist, urban planners and other applicable and appropriate professionals. The integrated team approach paradigm systems will ensure that the building is designed as one system rather than a collection of stand-alone systems. Community good and benefits will include but not limited to: improving community occupant health, comfort, productivity, reducing pollution, household waste, solid waste, recycling and collection, landfill waste will adequately be considered in cost analysis. For this reason, consider setting aside a small portion of the building budget to cover differential costs associated with less tangible green building benefits or to cover the cost of researching and analyzing innovative green building options such as considering community dynamics, hydro-geologic and environmental siting and taking advantage of mass transit and the Aburi Greening Transportation Link core pillar of the Aburi Greening framework. Hence, the design and paradigm approach shall protect and retain existing landscaping and natural features. Landscape design shall include local plants and fauna species that have low water and pesticide needs, and generate minimum plant trimmings and utilize compost and mulches from the community. Some greening and renewable energy elements will include:
Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Accessibility
The green building shall be design in accordance with state and local codes and beyond any existing energy efficiency levels in the nation to achieve a net zero energy building and LEEDS standards. The green building mission will be well design strategies to affect building energy performance. These strategies will include building shape and orientation, passive solar design, and the use of natural lighting. Installation of high-efficiency lighting systems with advanced lighting controls. Include motion sensors tied to dimmable lighting controls, properly sized and energy-efficient heat/cooling system in conjunction with a thermally efficient building shell, optimal light colors for roofing and wall finish materials; install high R-value wall and ceiling insulation; and use maximum glass on exposures. Other design concepts will ensure minimum electric loads from lighting, equipment, and appliances and using alternative energy such as photovoltaic and fuel cells and the renewable waste-to-energy proposed electricity and power from the White Street Landfill. All the buildings will have a centralized Computer modeling system as but of the Aburi Green Zone to optimize the water availability and sustainability, electrical and mechanical systems of the buildings.
Materials Efficiencyand Sustainable Construction Materials
The Aburi Greening will utilize as much as possible recyclable materials for construction and products by evaluating several characteristics such as reused and recycled content, zero or low off gassing of harmful air emissions, zero or low toxicity, sustainably harvested materials, high recyclability, sustainability, durability, longevity, and local manufacture construction products. This approach will ensure that all construction products used will promote resource conservation and efficiency. This will also boost jobs and sector economic development and develop markets for recycled materials within the Bessemer community. Utilization of Aburi Greening’s dimensional planning and other material efficiency such as reuse and recycle construction and demolition materials considerations will reduce the amount of building materials needed and cut construction costs.
Water Efficiency, Conservationand Availability
The Aburi Greening will design for dual plumbing to use recycled water for toilet flushing or a gray water system that recovers rainwater or other non-potable water for site irrigation. Minimize wastewater by using ultra low-flush toilets, low-flow shower heads, and other water conserving fixtures. Other design paradigm concepts include but not limited to: using re-circulative systems for centralized hot water distribution; Installation of point-of-use hot water heating systems for more distant locations; utilization of water budget system approach and creating a centralized automation Water Management Information System and implementation of the “state-of-the-art” irrigation controllers and self-closing nozzles systems.
Occupant Health and Public Safety
The Aburi Greening Community is faced with Deforestation, Climate Change, Erosion, Building Construction Inadequacies, Brownfields and Environmental Justice issues. The Waste piles and illegal/inappropriate hill side building construction and disturbance of top soil formation is just within 1/2 mile radius of the Green Zone within major streets and on the Berekuso Road and transportation network. The Community health has been in jeopardy for several years, high rate of degradation of the biophysical environs and inappropriate housing structures including massive top soil erosion and rock falls of the Green belt zone has left the community with deteriorating infrastructure and quality of life. The majority of the inhabitants are low income natives farmers and a growing high income local and foreign migrants minorities. The Aburi Greening herein considers these socio-economic and environmental factors and thereby conceptualizes a framework for an holistic contingency preventive measures and revitalization that will address public safety and health. Sustainability of the future occupational health and public safety will be in concert with the green buildings construction which will ensure good overall environmental and human health quality and hence reduce the rate of respiratory disease, allergy, asthma, sick building symptoms, and enhance worker performance. The potential financial benefits of improving indoor environments exceed costs by a factor of 8 and 14 (reference Fisk and Rosenfeld, 1998) . Once again the project green and sustainability framework shall ensure that construction materials and interior finish products utilized will result in zero or low emissions to improve indoor air quality. The utilization of green building materials, non-toxic and natural cleaning and maintenance products that emit low or zero toxic gases. This will ensure low risk to human health and productivity. Building design standards shall provide for adequate ventilation and a high-efficiency, materials resistant to microbial growth, in-duct filtration system and HVAC systems that ensure adequate ventilation and proper filtration to lower the negative impact on indoor and ambient air quality.
Steps to Ensure Success and Quantitative and Qualitative Outcome Measurements
Precautionary, Preventive Revitalization Programs Planning and Implementation Partnering for Optimal Success
The Aburi Greening set forth a first-ever Green Zone Sustainable Smart Growth and Revitalization within a low-income, minority community that is underscored by the positive synergies that resides in socio-economic development, human health, environmental and human capacity development that eradicates poverty, starvation, dilapidation, gentrification, environmental justice and brownfields symptoms. This conceptual design and vision cannot be achieved unilaterally but with all stakeholders within the private and public sector. The Aburi Greening Community Redevelopment will actively involve all government agencies, homebuilder associations, professional and environmental groups, corporate sector especially in the retail, commercial and training sector and others within the green building and renewable energy technologies sector. Partnerships with applicable MMDA, Chiefs, State government agencies, local governments, and schools and universities and colleges within the Aburi metropolitan mountain region will be activated and constructed to encourage and participate in the implementation of the Bessemer Community sustainable building project. This approach will advance Ashesi University to educate and encourage market transformations so that sustainable building practices are incorporated in advancing communities Smart Growth and Greening Sustainable Development and advancing sector job training and career development in Ghana and Sub- Saharan Africa region’s local, schools, colleges and universities.
Project Significant Awareness, Contingency and Response Action Components
Quality Principles for Homes & Neighborhoods , Commercial Properties , Transportation, Public Safety and Environment and Open Public Places
The Aburi Greening® Greenology Community Precautionary, Preventive & Contingency Principles:
Maintaining the tradition rural setting dynamics whilst Development of quality green sustainable commercial and retail neighborhoods offer a choice of green sustainable renewable energy infrastructure with well-designed and maintained commercial business hub and mixed affordable housing types and sizes ( Condos and Apartments).
Design and creation of inter-modal quality mono rail neighborhoods transportation access and links to Downtown Central Business District areas jointly with Berekuso Motorway to Accra, sharing commercial and retail and commence spaces within assigned corridors
Develop in-community commence and green farming, tourism job creation that will advance inhabitants actions to preserve, conserve, invest and redevelop vital commercial activities
Maintain and preserve the characteristics and distinct dynamics of the community identity that is define by its people, geography and history.
Develop and design existing and potential public green spaces especially on sloppy hills and terrains that are within the community and connecting to the downtown Aburi and other parks and recreational places within and around community
Design and develop existing streets especially the Berekuso Motorway Road to facilitate community and Tourism walkway/broad walk and pedestrian-biking, walking friendly system to the Accra and surrounding metropolis commercial hubs, interconnected and attractively landscaped to encourage walking.
Design and develop mix used housing and commercial and retail centers that will provide residents to work and live within the main roads neighborhood corridors.
The sustainable approach underscored by Smart Growth will design a mix used hub that will provide community residents the opportunity work and live within the community. Community Commercial Revitalization and Development will be achieved through attention to the design of mix of uses, scale and the ways in which pedestrians, bicycles, public transit and motor vehicles are accommodated and affordable housing is established
Develop and design quality building structures, building oridances and comprehensive building permits that will be integral to the functioning community and surroundings biophysical natural environs to address deforestation, erosion, flooding, drainage, stormwater controls (point and non-point sources) management system and accommodate mix of uses redevelopment and precautionary development.
Design and develop an infrastructure that is durable and built to be sustainable with quality sustainable building materials, will be designed to allow for future changes and reuse, earthquake resistance and provide for shifting markets and community needs.
ii). Connect students and youth to local and alumni engineers, IT green entrepreneurs
iii). Provide educational and other support to community youth and high students interested in the entrepreneurship.
Design and improve eco-friendly green space sidewalks, storefronts that open to the street, shade and shelter provide the inhabitants and community pedestrian an optimal access to open space, trails, connectivity to downtown and surrounding neighborhood and commercial hubs within the community.
Design ample and adequate green eco-friendly parking spaces and choices consistent with the scale of the community revitalization and development. Optimization of the commercial districts, housing location and the type of retail and services will provide quality commerce development.
Design and eradicate negative socio-environmental, human health impacts and incorporate sustainable features and amenities that optimizes sound environmental management of water quality, water sustainability, surface water bodies restoration and preservation, human health, household municipal solid waste/hazardous wastes, toxics substances and air quality. Advancing carbon sinks and intensify forest cover trees planning and surface soils grass and vegetation cover
Redesigning buildings and properties with the optimal resource efficiency and sustainable principles will maximize the efficient use of environmental tools and management and financial resources
Preservation of natural resources for future generation by preserving major natural features as open space, historical buildings and sites, and links those natural elements to public places and community recreational networks.
Advance the redevelopment of the transportation systems with major hubs within and external to the surrounding community such as the Downtown Business District to the Accra KotokaAirport and other major areas within the surrounding metropolitan area via balancing use and access to automobiles, public transit, freight, public safety vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles
Improve the community walk trails, streets networks and integrate such with the surrounding streets, roads and highways as a part of a larger network of routes designed to provide access to homes, shops, businesses and centers.
Reduce congestion and improve alternative mode of travel to the core business and commercial hubs . Expand major streets to include bikr paths and walk ways
Improve the community streets systems and network to complement the triad area public transit network and allow mass transit mode of travel to become a viable alternative to the automobile
The redevelopment of sloppy hub to open green spaces will serve multiple functions and the most important is a community gathering and association public place, tourism recreational areas that will encourage community social interaction and foster a distinct sense of place, landscape preservation, mudslides prevention and climate change abatement
The Aburi Greening is design to be the first of a kind Sustainable Smart Growth Green Impact Zone Demonstration and Preventive, Contingency Planning of a vulnerable Aburi Mountain Range community. The paradigm design creates an innovative sustainable green and renewable energy infrastructure for a mix-use development. The Aburi Greening must focus on establishment of an holistic innovative multi-disciplinary Community Revitalization and Development. The innovative model is underscore by Smart Growth, Livability, Sustainable Development, Green Renewable Energy principles. The modalities of the Aburi Greening shall develop a “state-of-the-art” Pilot Demonstration Education Center and/or Building to Demonstrate Renewable Energy Technologies, Innovative Green Building Technologies and Sustainable Energy Conservation Measures and Principles in the form of an Interpretive Center for Sustainability Education and for the Benefit of Local Communities. The Eco-Sustainable City Model will focus on Effectiveness, Efficiency and Cost Savings measures by reducing workload by 20% as compared to other Community Economic Development and Revitalization programs in the Sub-Saharan Africa region. The Aburi Greening will advance urban infrastructure planning and economic development elements skills and greenworkforce capacity development, educational and technologies development, mechanical and environmental engineeringincluding social engineering capacity development, environmental planning and recreational sector enterprise capacity building and optimal community safety capacity building. Community “bottom-up” engagement is a core pillar of the project and shall be designed to maximize the community stakeholder’s engagement in all aspects of the Aburi Greening design and implementation utilizing social new-working and automate email and internet communication capacity; creating and store accurate, reliable data and protecting data with the best security measures and contingency planning. The Aburi Greening will build upon the positive synergies that reside within the transformative community sustainable development which is underscore by energy efficiency and green renewable energy, environmental engineering, transportation and accessibility, eradication of gentrification, brownfields, environmental justice and human health and environmental protection. The overall arching positive synergic factors reside within the socio-economic, human/housing capacity, jobs creation and environmental development and mass community education.
The Aburi Greening will serve as a prototype and model for other community innovative holistic revitalization. The unique greening and precautionary model will comprise of various activities and programs that are in concert with the preamble, goals, objectives and mission of the Aburi Greening Choice Neighborhood Initiative The core activities addresses dynamic socio-economic, environmental, public health, public safety, education and crime challenges and issues within a severely vulnerable community.
VISION & MISSION:
Achieve Significant Aburi Mountain Range Community Transformation via the Aburi Greening® Greenology Community Precautionary Revitalization Principles to achieve optimal Community Environmental Infrastructure Improvement through Assistance and Technology, Knowledge Transfer to MMDA and Local Governments and Community Stakeholders for Revitalization, Socio-Economic Development, Green Job Training, Sustainable Agro-Farming, Commercial and Retail Building Construction, Preserving, Environmental Sustainability and Improvement of Community Infrastructure System, Innovations and Voluntary Collaborations.
GOAL:
Promote Smart Growth, Livability and Renewable Energy Community Design and Development through Aburi Greening® Greenology Community Precautionary Revitalization Principles
OBJECTIVE:
Revitalize Community to prevent environmental and human calamities,create green jobs, eradicate poverty, low productivity and advance a vibrant eco-sustainable infrastructure community.
