Statement: Vice President Bawumia At NPP Delegates Conference In Cape Coast
Kukrudu!
Kukrudu!!
Kukrudu!!!
The Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Hon. Freddie Blay,
Your Excellency President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo
Your Excellency, President John AgyekumKufuor,
Members of the National Council of the NPP,
Honourable Former Ministers of State
Honourable Members of Parliament,
Distinguished Elders of our Party,
Chiefs and Traditional Leaders,
Members of the Diplomatic Corps,
National, Regional, Constituency, and Polling Station Executives,
Rank and file of the great Kukrudu Family,
Representatives of other political parties,
Members of the Media,
AssalamuAlaikum!
What a difference a year makes! We thank the Almighty God for delivering this country to us and for delivering our economy from the throes of economic mismanagement.
In the 8 years of NDC economic management how many taxes did they reduce?
Economic growth at the end of 2016 was 3.5%. The lowest in 15 years. In 2017, as a result of restored confidence and sound economic policies economic growth is expected to rise to 6.3% underpinned by improvements in industry, agriculture and oil.
Provisional estimates show that the trade account recorded a surplus of US$1,429 million for the first half of 2017 due to a significant increase in export earnings combined with lower imports. This compares to an almost equivalent deficit of US$1,403.7 million over the same period in 2016.
In May 2017, Credit rating agency Fitch revised Ghana's outlook on credit ratings from negative to stable. According to Fitch, it reviewed Ghana's outlook because the country is making progress in stabilizing the economy after recent crises period with the expected revival in GDP growth and declining inflation.
We have completed the process of the procurement of a Digital Property Addressing System for Ghana. Implementation will begin in September. This is historic and transformational. Once implemented every piece of land or area in our territorial waters will be uniquely identified.
The process of issuing National Identification cards has begun and we should see the start of card issuance in the fourth quarter of this year. This again, will be historic.
Our industrialization plan which is based on adding value to our raw materials is on course. Yesterday President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo launched the One District One Factory Project at Ekumfi.
A quick disbursing Stimulus Fund has been created to support distressed but viable companies. To date, over 350 applications have been received, out of which 80 have been selected for support in the first phase of the programme. The second phase of the exercise is ready to commence.
We have launched the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Plan (NEIP) to support start-up and early-stage businesses with a seed-capital financing of the Ghana Cedi equivalent of US$10million.
We have completed and submitted to Parliament, draft bills for the establishment of the three Development Authorities as well as the Zongo Development Fund
Against all the doubters and naysers, our competent management of the economy has enabled us to place our economy in a position to implement the following policies:
We have worked hard towards improving efficiency at our ports as well as the movement of goods within Ghana. From September 1 this year;
We have decided not to implement the Vehicle Towing Levy that the NDC government passed.
Methodical and thorough investigations have been and are being conducted into reported acts of corruption to avoid any witch hunting. The results will be obvious for all to see soon. The Special Prosecutors bill will also be passed before the end of the year.
Our promise to restore allowances paid to Arabic teachers will also be implemented by October this year.
Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has started the process to recruit over 60,000 unemployed youth under the following modules: Youth in Security· Youth in Afforestation· Youth in Graduate internship· Youth in Paid internship.· Youth in Sanitation·
Infrastructure program in the areas of roads, railways, water and sanitation, ports, etc. Are on course.
In 8 years, with all the massive resources at their disposal (GH¢248 billion in taxes loans and oil revenue alone), the NDC could not implement so many policies but rather presided over economic decline. With just a fraction of those resources, and in just one year, Nana AkufoAddo is implementing :
Paperless port system
This is the manifestation of competent economic management. But this is only the beginning. There is more to come under the leadership of Nana AddoDankwaAkufoAddo. Much much more.Especially in the area of job creation.
Fellow Ghanaians, we are delivering on our promise of transforming the economy and by the grace of God we will continue deliver! InshaAllah we are on course, under the visionary leadership of Nana AddoDankwaAkufoAddo, to deliver a Ghana beyond aid.
God Bless President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo
God Bless the NPP and
God Bless our homeland Ghana
Thank you for your attention.
