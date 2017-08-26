TOP STORIES
Court jails unemployed six months
Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced one Aziz Abdil Yakubu, unemployed, to six months imprisonment and a fine of 200 penalty units (GH¢2,400) but in default serve 12 months imprisonment.
Initially, the accused person now convict, pleaded not guilty but after a full trial, the court found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.
Superintendent of Police, Mrs Patience Mario earlier told the court that the complainants in the case were Police Personnel at Baatsona District Police Station.
She said on June 18 at about 12:30 am, whilst on patrol duties, the Police gathered intelligence that the convict was offering for sale a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at a popular drinking spot located at Community 20.
She said the Police proceeded to the said spot and found the convict with a black and orange coloured cap containing twenty-five sachets of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and was arrested.
He was brought to the Baatsona Police Station and during investigations, he claimed ownership of the exhibits and in his caution statement admitted the offence.
GNA
By Morkporkpor Inuk, GNA
