modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Court jails unemployed six months

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced one Aziz Abdil Yakubu, unemployed, to six months imprisonment and a fine of 200 penalty units (GH¢2,400) but in default serve 12 months imprisonment.

Initially, the accused person now convict, pleaded not guilty but after a full trial, the court found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Superintendent of Police, Mrs Patience Mario earlier told the court that the complainants in the case were Police Personnel at Baatsona District Police Station.

She said on June 18 at about 12:30 am, whilst on patrol duties, the Police gathered intelligence that the convict was offering for sale a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at a popular drinking spot located at Community 20.

She said the Police proceeded to the said spot and found the convict with a black and orange coloured cap containing twenty-five sachets of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and was arrested.

He was brought to the Baatsona Police Station and during investigations, he claimed ownership of the exhibits and in his caution statement admitted the offence.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Inuk, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Social News

TOP STORIES

Exton Cubic: EPA’s claim is flawed

3 hours ago

Student Elections End In Chaos As 4 Institutions Breakaway From GNUTS ...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1IN ALL THINGS THE ETERNAL ROCK OF AGES HAS THE FINAL SAY

By: A OLUSI/LONDON quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line