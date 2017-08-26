TOP STORIES
Fantasy and reality are two different realms and acknowledging these thoughts can actually be empowering.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
All is set for NPP National Delegates Conference
Cape Coast, Aug. 25, GNA - Delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have started arriving for the Annual Delegates Conference at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.
The Ghana News Agency's visit to the venue of the programme on Friday afternoon visibly showed that a major event was about to take place.
The Party's colours of red, blue and white had been draped on light poles and trees leading to the venue.
Some traders had set up their tables on pavements and displayed their wares, which includes bangles, caps, party flags, vuvuzelas, and other party paraphernalia ready to do brisk business.
Mr Yaw Ofori Agyeman, a trader from Obuasi, told the GNA that he had just arrived and had not made any sales but hoped sales would pick up in the course of the day.
A nine-year old boy from Kumasi was also holding some paraphernalia going round the venue to sell.
Kwame Asare, a cloth seller, had hanged his wares ready to cash in on the upcoming conference.
He sells clothes designed with NPP colours and Ghana at 60 clothes.
He told the news team that 12 yards of NPP cloth with the inscription, "Victory, the battle is for the Lord's" cost GH¢200.00.
There were other traders selling food items and drinks while some telecommunication companies had also mounted their stands selling their SIM cards and other services.
The police presence was heavily felt with their patrol cars moving up and down the venue and its immediate surroundings, while barricades had been mounted close to the venue of the conference.
They were smartly dressed and strategically positioned behind the barricades.
Some police officers were seen at some traffic intersections in town directing both human and vehicular traffic.
The New Examination Centre (NEC), the venue for the conference, had a giant billboard mounted at the entrance with the portraits of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on it wearing white clothes with their hands raised.
The auditorium was beautifully decorated with the Party's colours with chairs neatly arranged.
Some workers were seen busily scrubbing the floor while others were cleaning the chairs.
The sounds of the party campaign songs were being heard from the sound systems.
People were trooping in and out of the venue with huge VVIP buses parked around the venue.
GNA
By Godwill Arthur- Mensah/Isaac Arkoh, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
NPP News