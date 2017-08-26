TOP STORIES
no matter how long a lizard stays in water it can never be like the crocodileBy: Jonathan Amoah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Put premium on production of quality seeds - Dr. Bambangi
Accra, Aug 25, GNA - Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Sagre Bambangi, has underlined the need to put premium on quality seed production to help transform the nation's agriculture.
He said it was the way forward to substantially increase the per hectare yield of crops and returns to the farmer.
He was speaking at the launch of the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) in Accra.
It is an umbrella body for players in the seed industry - researchers, farmers, marketers, exporters and importers.
They have come together with the common goal of working to achieve efficiency and create the right environment for the seed industry to thrive.
The Deputy Minister cautioned against seed adulteration and poor packaging, adding that, everything should be done to ensure that high standards were maintained.
Mr. Thomas Havor, National President of NASTAG, promised to work closely with parliament to get a Legislative Instrument to back the implementation of the Plant and Fertilizer Act.
He appealed to the government to move quickly to establish the Seed Council and the Seed Fund to support the growth of the seed sector.
Mr. William Kotey, a member of the immediate past Interim Executive of the Association, said NASTAG's vision was to increase seed adaptation by farmers across the country from 11 per cent to over 50 per cent.
Mrs. Azara Ali-Mamshie, who chaired the ceremony, urged the body to focus on attracting strong financial support for the agricultural sector.
Mr. Havor of Yoni farms, had earlier been elected President of the Association by the members.
Other elected officers included Mrs. Felicia Afia Nyantakyi-Owusu, Vice-President, Mr. Roland Quaye, Secretary, Mr. Mackeown Frimpong, Treasurer, Mr. Abdoulaye Antiku, representative of the Northern Zone, Mr. Amos Azinu, representative for the Middle Zone and Mr. Simon Abdulai, representative of the Southern Zone. GNA
By Edmund Quaynor, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance