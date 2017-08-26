TOP STORIES
Child Labour Identified A Persistent Nightmare In The Brong Ahafo Region
Brong-Ahafo Region recorded the highest rate of child labour, according to findings from the Ghana Living Standards Survey round six (GLSS -6).
The region recorded 302,972 children engaged in hazardous work, the survey conducted in 2014 reveals.
Children, 33.5 per cent between the ages of five and 17 years including girls in the region, are engaged in exploitative labour in areas such as agriculture, fishing, mining and forced marriages.
Many children are trafficked to the region from elsewhere to work for their masters particularly in the areas of fishing and mining,
Though the United Nations (UN) Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights provide that governments have the duty to protect children against the violation of their rights and freedoms, child labour remain a “silent nightmare” of many victims in Brong-Ahafo.
Undeniably, opposing victims of child labour and exploitation go through worst forms of abuses, including denial of formal education, food and shelter.
The psychological effects of child labour are enormous as sometimes one cannot stand to look at the scars at the back, thigh, forehead and stomach of some of the victims.
Indeed, these innocent and unsuspecting children go through worst forms of torture and molestations in the hands of their masters.
The disheartening situation is gaining prominence in the region, as perpetrators used the victims, mostly below 15 years, for commercial fishing at Pru District, illegal mining activities at Asutifi South District, and forced marriage at Banda District of the region.
In Banda district, many girls from 10 to 15 years are mostly into polygamous marriages.
These marriages are orchestrated by parents of the victims and close relatives, ostensibly to preserve traditional values and heritage, according to investigations by this columnist.
The husbands of the victims are mostly from 45 to 65 years and many of them are already married to two or more wives with children and grandchildren.
Girls who resist such marriages are either molested by their parents or were stigmatized. This is because it is believed to be a taboo for a girl to fail to go into the marriage, and the only way for her to escape is to run away from the community.
Aside the psychological trauma victims go through forced marriage has also impeded the growth and development of many young girls in the area.
The situation, is however different at the Pru District, as mostly school-going-age boys are trafficked by their master to fish on the Volta Lake at Yeji and surrounding fishing settlements.
In most cases, families lured unsuspecting victims to go and stay with their masters with the promise that their masters who are mostly relatives will cater for their education and fend for their upkeep.
Some of these cases are notably reported in broken homes.
The victims and their masters travelled several kilometers to the fishing communities. Many of the victims cannot trace their way back home so they grow in the community, marry and become fishermen.
Investigation's show that some of the children follow their master at dawn to fish on the Lake and return 1100 hours every morning.
Those of them (victims) who resisted attempt to follow their masters for fishing are subjected to severe beatings and sometimes they are denied food.
Recently, MIHOSO International, a non-governmental organization successfully rescues two boys of 12 and 13 years from trafficking on the Volta Lake from their masters.
The victims, only known as Kwame Remember, 12, and Kwadwo Abraham, 13, are currently in the custody of the Pru District office of the Department of Social Welfare and they are doing.
They are yet to be reintegrated with their families at Tegbui Kpota, near Keta, and Winneba respectively.
In an interview, Dr Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu, the Chief Executive Officer of MIHOSO International emphasised that progress on the elimination of child labour required effective governance, social dialogue, collaboration, and commitment and co-ordination among all stakeholders.
He said his NGO was working on a project titled “MIHOSO/STAR- Ghana: Responding to child labour, trafficking and forced marriage,” in three districts in the region.
They are Jaman North, Banda and Asutifi South Districts.
The one-year project is aimed at ensuring that the practices are either alleviated or reduced to the barest minimum by the end of May 2018.
Dr Benarkuu said the alarming rate of child labour and its debilitating health and social effects on victims required concerted and radical approach to tackle and bring the practice under control.
It was also reported that early this year, Challenging Heights, another NGO rescued 18 more trafficked children from the Volta Lake.
Already, the organisation has rescued over 1,500 in the last twelve years.
These 18 children, who are between the ages of 5 and 17, are currently going through rehabilitation at the organisation’s rehabilitation centre.
Also the practice has different twist in the Asutifi South and Asutifi North Districts of the region.
Perpetrators used the victims mostly between 10 and 14 years for illegal mining activities.
They have develop separate illegal mining sites at Hwidiem, Acherensua, Worommuso, Nkasiem, Oseikrom, Ahiatua, Mehami, Krapo and Nkrankrom in the Asutifi South District where the practice of child labour, especially for illegal mining operations or “Galamsey” is rampant.
The problem is not different at Obengkrom, Nfahun-faka, Donkorkrom, Kenyase Numbers One and Two, Ntotroso, Gyedu and Wamahinso in the Asutifi North District.
These children used shovels, holes and other implements to aid their masters to prospect for gold at the sites.
Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the CEO of Global Media Foundation, another human rights and media advocacy NGO, said outmoded traditional practices which fuel forced and early marriages ought resisted.
He observed that because of the widespread ignorance of the populace with regard to the consequences of illegal mining and child labour on the society, the twin menace continued to prevail in mining areas.
Mr Ahenu underlined the need for security agencies to intensify patrol in areas where the practice was common, not only to rescue victims, but also identify and prosecute perpetrators as well.
He added that child labour and forced marriage were serious offence under the Children’s Act and other international conventions and culprits must not be spared.
