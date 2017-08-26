TOP STORIES
NDC in comfortable lead to win 2020 polls – Koku Anyidoho
The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has assured that the party will certainly emerge victorious in the next general elections in the year 2020.
He said “I can assure you that the NDC is in a comfortable lead, we are in a comfortable lead to win the 2020 elections.”
Mr. Anyidoho made the remark on Saturday while presenting a solidarity message at New Patriotic Party’s Annual National Delegates Conference in Cape Coast.
He told the NPP members at the event that “we are coming back and we shall invite you to our congress after we have won.”
The NDC Deputy General Secretary was accompanied by the party’s Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs, Youth Organizer, Sidi Abubakar and a host of other executives.
The phrase “comfortable lead” became very popular during the December 2016 election when the Koku Anyidoho insisted figures available to them suggest that the NDC was winning the election despite contrary results put across by the Electoral Commission.
The NPP Delegates Conference themed: “NPP, delivering on our promises, our roots, our strength, our future” is to help the party to among other things take stock of its achievements in the last few years.
The event is in two sessions with the first one being a meeting of the National Council and National Executive Council (NEC) where a few amendments have been tabled for discussion.
After the amendment motions are accepted the party will amend its constitution.
The party will also receive presentations from the Acting National Chairman of the NPP, General Secretary and Treasurer where the aforementioned persons will give accounts of their stewardship in the last one year.
During the second session, a rally will be held at Victoria Park where the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as some ministers of State will take turns to address the gathering.
By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
