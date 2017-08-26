TOP STORIES
Put NPP members first in gov’t programs – Freddy Blay to Nana Addo
The acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has urged the president, Nana Akufo-Addo to prioritize loyalists of the NPP in the government's programs.
According to him, it is “only fair that those who worked for the government to be in power” to be first time beneficiaries of the government's policy programs.
Delivering his opening address at the NPP's National Delegates' Congress in the Central Region, Freddy Blay said such party members must also be made ambassadors for the party's policy programs in their respective communities.
“It is only fair that those who worked for the government to be in power, who believes in the policies and support of its implementation, must be first time beneficiaries and channels /of communication of government programs in our communities,” he said.
“It is advisable and imperative that our government recognizes the creative and entrepreneurial abilities of members of our party and economically empower them so that they can be an example of the prosperity we seek to deliver to Ghanaians,” he added.
Freddie Blay's comment comes to support one made in April this year by the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Abayifa Karbo who implored DCE's to consider hard working party members first in employment opportunities.
Freddie Blay noted that there has been growing concerns from some members of the party that they do not have jobs despite working hard to get the party into government.
He said there are “growing complaints about access to government functionaries and lack of employment which we inherited from the NDC administration. This is disturbing but related to the economic problem.”
Gov't engaging in cronyism – NDC MP
The MP for Sagnarigu, A.B.A Fuseini on Friday accused the New Patriotic Party government of engaging in “nepotism, cronyism and selective politics ” following new guidelines for the selection of caterers for the government’s School Feeding Programme.
The guidelines called for earmarking 30 percent of the schools in each district as a protocol allocation for the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, according to a letter sighted by citifmonline.com.
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
