26 suspected Nigerian fraudsters arrested at Madina

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | General News

The Madina Divisional Police Command has arrested about 26 Nigerians suspected to be fraudsters.

The suspects are aged between 19 and 36. They were arrested in a swoop carried out by the police at Ashaley Botwe on Friday.

According to the police, they seized 36 laptops, 26 mobile phones and a number pen drives in the exercise.

According to the Madina Divisional Crime Officer, SP Joseph Oppong, the exercise was carried out upon tip off.

He said the suspects will assist the police in further investigations.

He revealed that all the suspects were arrested in a single large room in the area.

Meanwhile, the computer and pen drives have been handed over to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.

The suspects are being processed for court.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

