Exton Cubic: EPA’s claim is flawed
Exton Cubic Group Limited, a mining company at the Centre of the Nyinahin Bauxite concession saga, says it has not started mining yet and that it is only at the preparatory stage for prospective mining operations.
According to the company, which had come under heavy public criticism for allegedly attempting to mine bauxite without Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permit, they have not done anything wrong, arguing that they have satisfied all the necessary recommendations under the law.
To the company, therefore, the statement issued by both the EPA and the Mineral Commission were “flawed and unacceptable.”
Addressing a packed press conference in Accra yesterday, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Exton Cubic Group Limited, Sammy Gyamfi, said the two state institutions should have done proper checks instead of acting on rumour.
Mr Gyamfi stressed that the purported invocation of the company's prospecting lease and seizure of the equipment is unfair and that Exton Cubic Group Limited is losing a whopping US$ 40,000 daily.
He reiterated that Exton Cubic was not engaged in mining. “We are only prospecting and the prospecting permit was issued by the EPA on 07/06/2016. It’s regrettable the two state institutions acted based on a Newspaper publication,” he stressed.
According to the PRO, EPA shouldn’t have acted based on hearsay and that, they should have visited the site to confirm if his outfit had broken any prospecting law. Prospecting has been going on since 2016 and the permit will expire in 2018.
He explained that Exton Cubic has been collaborating with stakeholders in the mining sector for about 4 years, complying with all procedures leading to their attainment for a mining lease.
According to him, the “Minerals Commission will not give a Mining lease to a Company if you don’t submit your prospecting permit.
“A prospecting license, according to Ghana's Mining Portal, gives the holder the exclusive right to search for specific minerals (or commodities) by conducting geological, geophysical and geochemical investigations to determine the extent and economic value of any deposit within the license area,” he added
Mr. Gyamfi further told the media that: “Drilling, excavation or other sub-surface techniques are permitted under the prospecting license. The initial grant of the license is limited to three years and a maximum area of 750 contiguous blocks or 157.5 km².”
The EPA, in an earlier statement, suggested that Exton Cubic Group is not permitted to operate at the Nyinahin Bauxite Concession, as they did not complete some requirements needed to gain the prospecting license.
“The EPA will like to clarify the position of the Exton Cubic Group Limited's Environmental permit status under the Mining Lease.
“Exton Cubic Group has not obtained the required EPA permit under its mining lease and, therefore, any attempt to enter the area for mining activity is illegal,” it read.
“On 29th March, 2016, Exton Cubic Group Limited applied for three separate Environmental Permits from the EPA to undertake prospecting of bauxite on its Mpasaaso, Kiriyaso, and Kyekyewere concessions in the Ashanti Region, covering a total of 346.08 km sq. The EPA granted the Environmental Permits to Exton Cubic Group Limited on 7th June 2016.
“The company, among other conditions, was to notify the EPA as soon as prospecting activities commenced, and also to submit within three months from the date of issuance of the Environmental Permit, a liability estimate of environmental degradation to enable the posting of the Reclamation Bond, in line with Regulation 23 of the Environmental Assessment Regulation 1999 (LI 1652).
“Exton Cubic Group Limited, unfortunately, reneged on all these conditions. This, therefore, means that the prospecting permits are no longer valid,” the statement added.
Mr. Gyamfi has, however, debunked these claims.
By Bernice Bessey & Edward Nii Lante Lamptey.
