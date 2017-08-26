TOP STORIES
life is not all about material things
Ekumfi chiefs grateful to Nana
The chiefs and people of Ekumfi, and its environs in the Central Region, have lauded President Akufo-Addo for choosing their district as the first point of call for one of his flagship programmes – 'One District, One Factory'.
According to the chiefs, the proposed pineapple factory will create jobs for their teeming unemployed youth, create ready markets for the people within the catchment areas, and improve the standard of living.
The Acting President of the Ekumfi Traditional Council, Nana Idun VI, made this known in an exclusive interview with The Chronicle, ahead of the official groundbreaking ceremony by the President to commence the construction of the 'One District, One Factory' project today.
“Just as the old Fante adage says: “Nobody hates good and refreshing news,” we are overwhelmed and most grateful to the President for bringing the first 'One District, One Factory' to Ekumfi”, Nana Idun told this reporter.
He added: “I pledge, on behalf of my Nananom and the people of Ekumfi, that we will do everything within our means to protect, sustain and maintain the project, so that it does not become a nine-day wonder.”
He further appealed to farmers within the catchment areas, who are predominantly pineapple growers, to take advantage of the incoming factory and maximise their efforts, so that they can increase their outputs for maximum profits.
The Chief of Ekumfi Nanaben, Nana Gyasi, told this reporter that his people received the news of the factory with a kind of joy that cannot be estimated, and thanked all those who mooted the laudable idea.
He explained that the history of pineapple cultivation in the country cannot be told without the mention of Ekumfi Nanaben, adding that the factory has been brought home.
“Years ago, when the Nsawam Cannery was operational, farmers of Nanaben were constant and reliable suppliers of quality pineapple to the cannery. The records are there, so anybody who doubts can verify,” he pointed out.
He appealed to the authorities to involve natives within the catchment areas in the processes of building the factory, so that they would see it as their bona fide property and protect it with all their might.
The District Chief Executive of the area, Mr. Bernard Bright Grant, posited that his constituents, who are predominantly pineapple growers, are heaving sighs of relief, following the upcoming project, which sod will be cut today.
He estimated that the factory would provide about 5,500 direct and indirect jobs for the youth in the area, and thanked the President for selecting his district for the delivery of the first major project under the transformation agenda.
Speaking in an interview with The Chronicle ahead of today's event, Mr. Grant said the vast lands the district had were suitable for cultivation of sugar-loaf pineapple, and that the main occupation of many farmers in the district was pineapple cultivation, stressing, most of them had become discouraged.
This, he said, happened because of the post-harvest losses most of the farmers have been enduring, due to the absence of ready markets for their produce.
He encouraged farmers in the area, especially, the youth, to take advantage of the factory and plant more pineapples, because they would not go waste.
He said: “The era where some market women bought the pineapple cheaply from the farmers would be a thing of the past, because, now, there would be a factory waiting for their produce.”
He hinted that setting up of the factory in his district was going to lead to the outburst of other factories to the area, adding that a factory that would use the residue of the crushed pineapples to produce another product was planning to come to the area.
“If you look at the CDD District Assembly League Table, you can see clearly that Ekumfi is not performing well at all, and this is because we are poor. We are poor, not because we don't want to work, but because there are no jobs around,” he explained.
“Out of the 270 districts, the Ekumfi District is always around 214 to 216, which is not encouraging. But, I am sure, this time round, the proposed factory will help us to improve,” he noted.
The DCE observed: “The coming of the factory will help us stem the tide and improve the living standard of our people. I have not regretted voting for Nana Addo and the NPP.”
President Akufo-Addo will later today launch the 'One District, One Factory' programme, and cut the sod for the commencement of the Ekumfi Fruit Processing Factory, which will process pineapples for the local and international markets.
The programme will be the formal launch of the implementation of the 'One District, One Factory' policy, in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to see the actualisation of the industrilisation of Ghana, as part of the transformational process.
From Naabenyin Joojo Amissah, Ekumfi
([email protected]) .
