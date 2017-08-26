TOP STORIES
Failure can easily be overcome when your vision is clearly specified.By: DOUGLAS YEBOAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
I’m committed to Technical and Vocational training -Nana Addo
President Akufo-Addo says he has a soft spot for issues of Technical and Vocational training, because those areas require the most urgent attention in the educational sector.
The President made this assertion when he addressed the 8th General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, held at the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra, yesterday.
The President’s comment followed a plea from the Moderator of the General Assembly, Rev. Dr. S.S. Agidi, who asked that the President intervene to help the vocational and technical training schools in the Volta Region.
President Akufo-Addo responded positively, whilst charging the church to exhibit the spirit it was known for, to help build the nation.
According to the President, a lot could be learnt from the early Presbyterians in the country and their forward-looking attitudes.
“I ask you to capture the spirit you were known for, and let us build the self-confident and prosperous Ghana we all desire.
“And, yes, I hear you, Moderator; I hear you loud and clear about the sad state of Amedzofe College of Education and the Technical and Vocational Training School at Alavanyo.
“You know, you touch a nerve close to my heart, when you talk about the training of teachers and technical and vocational training. Those are the areas that require urgent attention.
“I promise I shall alert the Minister of Education, and urge him to put Amedzofe and Alavanyo on his to-do-list,” he stated.
The President also commended the church for its collaboration, so far with the Peace Council, in resolving the age-old conflicts at Nkonya, Alavanyo and Bimbilla.
He noted that since it was established in 1847, the Evangelical Presbyterian Church had espoused its mission of “bringing light to where there is darkness,” by spreading its tentacles across the entire country to establish churches, alongside educational institutions.
But, but was quick to add that the church had gone beyond religious and educational affairs, and was active in health, agriculture, afforestation and climate change as well.
To this end, the President said he was “exceptionally impressed by your collaboration with the Peace Councils at [the] regional and national levels, and the particular efforts you have made, and are making, in seeking peaceful resolutions to conflicts in Alavanyo, Nkonya, Bimbilla and other areas.”
However, he urged churches to invest more in the early childhood stage of children, and inculcate in them the habit of nation-building.
Though the churches have a proven track record in this sector, he again urged them to go back there, saying that their expertise was sorely needed.
“I am aware that the growth of the church is, quite properly, a big consideration in the decisions that you take. The theme of this General Assembly is “Breaking New Grounds”, and I offer you the famous saying of St Francis Xavier: “Give me a child until he is seven, and I will show you the man.”
“In other words, catch them young, catch them at pre-school and at kindergarten, and you have them for life. There is an urgent need for solid churches to step up and take the children until they are seven, and mould the men and women that would build a successful Ghana,” he remarked.
By Maxwell Ofori.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News