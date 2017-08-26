TOP STORIES
Modify Kaneshie footbridges for pedestrians’ comfort
Last Saturday morning, 70-year-old Adjoa Nyarko, mother of three children and grandmother of four, wanted to buy some groceries from the Kaneshie market. But on second thoughts, something compelled her to reconsider her decision – the overhead footbridge.
“Hmm!! That footbridge, she exclaimed! I'd rather chose another market ooh! Will these arthritis knees be able to climb and descend the overhead bridge, especially, when returning with my groceries?”
After pondering over this challenge for some time, Mrs Nyarko decided to either alight at the Kaneshie First Light or Mpamprom bus stops, which are each about 400 metres away from the market.
Her condition was that she had a phobia for heights, which results in her experiencing excruciating headaches and dizziness anytime she attempts to use the overhead bridges. In the midst of these challenges, hawkers, beggars and preachers also occupied most parts of the bridge, leaving a very small space for pedestrians to jostle through.
To her, overhead footbridges, are more of a nuisance than the benefits they are to serve.
While telling me all these in a trotro (mini bus) we boarded together, she asked: “My daughter can't they (government) do anything about these footbridges?”
I told her something great can be done. Answering her, I said the road can either be redesigned for passengers to go under the bridge or the footbridge demolished and be replaced with traffic lights to enable people -the aged, children and persons with disability- to cross with ease.
I perfectly agree with Madam Adjoa's plight, as the overhead bridges are disability-unfriendly, and they sometimes deteriorate to become death traps. I am not half her age, but I stopped shopping and patronising the bus terminal at Kaneshie because of the bridges.
The Kaneshie market is a densely populated businesses centre in the Accra Metropolis, which attracts all people from all walks of life to trade and commute to other parts of the country. Its strategic location makes it one of the well-known markets in the capital, and the country at large.
However, one of the problems is the two footbridges. In this day and age when business is becoming more competitive, traders in markets like Makola and Agbogboloshie will continue to have advantages over that of Kaneshie, because of accessibility.
The terrifying and horrifying thing about the bridges are that the mental rails often corrode, and the concrete pavement wears out, making it possible for pedestrians to see through the holes created in them.
Furthermore, it is entrenched in the constitution that all people are equal and must be given equal treatment. Yet, some people are not treated equally at all. Imagine how can a person with disability board a bus or even shop at Kaneshie, meaning it is a no-go area for him or her.
The footbridges are well positioned to barricade his or her right as citizen of Ghana to enjoy freedom of movement. These bridges are best described as “dismal”.
Discrimination against persons with disability is against the supreme law of the country. The 1992 Constitution, Article 17(1) states: “All persons shall be equal before the law. “(2)” a person shall not be discriminated against on the grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed, or social or economic status.”
The rights of Persons with Disability (PWD) is further expound in PWD Act, 2006, Act 715 sections 6 &7, which states: “The owner or occupier of a place to which the public has access shall provide appropriate facilities that makes the place accessible to and available for use by a person with disability.”
“A person who provides service to the public shall put in place the necessary facilities that make the service available and accessible to a person with disability.”
Clearly, per these clauses, the siting of these footbridges are not only disability friendly, but also illegal under Act 715. Obviously, one may think the government cannot satisfy everyone, however, if that must be the case, we should all aver that the solution to our social problems don't lie with the government.
Nevertheless, everyone, I mean everyone – healthy, sick, old, strong, weak, able, disable, young, rich or poor – must have access to a road design that will assure his or her health and safety.
On this note, I plead, can the Kaneshie footbridges receive a facelift for the pedestrian's comfort.
By Bernice Bessey.
