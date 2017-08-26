TOP STORIES
GCB to use 6 months to assimilate Capital, UT banks customers
GCB Bank Limited says it has put in place pragmatic measures to review the lending rates of the newly-acquired UT and Capital banks downwards to support private businesses.
According to the bank, with the most branches in the country, the move will ensure that customers of these institutions benefit greatly from GCB's range of products and services, such as e-banking and other payment platforms.
Anselm Ray Sowah, Managing Director (MD) of GCB Bank Limited, disclosed this while addressing stakeholders at a corporate breakfast engagement at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra yesterday.
Mr Sowah indicated that GCB Bank was working side by side with staff of the two institutions to ensure the smooth transfer and integration.
As part of the integration programme, he said GCB Bank will use six months to fully assimilate customers of the former Capital and UT banks into its system, adding, “this will provide a wider scope to operate from than previously.”
To the new costumers of GCB, he said: “You will find our exchange rates very competitive. These are negotiable, and I know you will engage the treasurer to secure the best rates.”
The MD further stated that GCB has the passion to grow local businesses through relationships-building to support the national economy.
Mr Sowah hinted that to ensure that GCB Bank, which was founded six decades ago to aid local businesses, achieve this aim, it had embarked on a massive campaign to win, nurture, and support the growth of Ghanaian enterprises.
Sam Sarpong, Chief Operations Officer of the bank explained that GCB had adopted a well-built security system that will safeguard transaction of data.
He stated that most of the electronic transaction systems had been restored and opened to the customers of these institutions to provide them with the services they need.
The Chief Operations Officer reiterated GCB Bank's position as the local bank that is strong and resilient to grow Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).
By Bernice Bessey & Joanlisa Quarshie.
