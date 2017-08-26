TOP STORIES
THE ENLISHMAN'S HOME IS HIS CASTLE!By: BLACKMAN
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Govt urged to guard against building on waterways …To avert dangers of flooding, imminent landslides
The General Overseer of the Open Arms Ministries/Jesus Chapel in Kumasi, Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie, also known as Saint Sark, has appealed to the government to take steps to guard against unauthorised development on water ways and rivers.
He said the government must be bold to demolish any such buildings, including churches, on water ways and river beds to avert dangers of flooding and save lives and property, to avoid the recurrence of the Sierra Leone landslide in Ghana.
“The disaster can happen to Ghana, no matter how hard we pray against natural calamities if we disregard environmental measures”, he said.
The church leader and veteran radio evangelist also frowned on illegal mining activities and cautioned people who engage in the practice against the dangers of mining activities, citing flooding which can be devastating.
The pastor, who was addressing a section of the media and his congregation in Kumasi on Wednesday (August 23) at a Special Thanksgiving service to mark the complete spiritual independence of Ghana, following the declaration of Ghana and Kumasi as the national and headquarters of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ on Earth, warned government officials against the canker of bribery and corruption, calling for the cessation of the 10% syndrome in Ghana.
He said any official who dips his hands into national coffers should be made to face the consequences.
Saint Sark said the importation of buses should be stopped to give a boost to the operation of the Neoplan Assembling plant in Kumasi.
Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie also allayed fears of Ghanaians that intrusion of terrorists must be ruled out because Ghana is immune against terrorist activities, stressing that the divine protection bestowed on Ghana supersedes the one Israel was endowed with.
“By the authority vested in me as Jesus representative on earth, I say on authority that no terrorist activities can take place in Ghana”, the servant of God stressed, adding that all Satanic activities in Ghana have been banned.
He has, therefore, cautioned Satanic groupings and agents of Satan in government and Parliament to resign before they are exposed, else they incur the wrath of God, whose patience, he said, is running out.
From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News