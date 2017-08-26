TOP STORIES
There are some people in this world, who always love to misunderstand friends and hug the enemies. But, when the realization comes, they always feel guilty of their actions.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Selling holy water and anointing oil is not biblical - Dr Mensah
Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - Dr David Mensah, Chairman of the Management of The Keeper's House Chapel International, has called on religious leaders to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may tarnish the image of the clergy.
He said selling of ''holy water'', anointing oil and holy candles were not Biblical and must not be entertained.
Dr Mensah was speaking at the launch of the Second anniversary celebration of the church at Madina in Accra on Wednesday.
The one-week celebration dubbed 'Take-Off Convention 2017'' which is being held under the theme ''Mighty Loyal Favoured'' begins on Sunday, August 27 and ends on Sunday, September three.
Some of the activities lined up for the celebration includes free medical screening, donation to orphanages, blood donation, soup kitchen, clean-up exercise and thanksgiving service.
Dr Mensah said God in his own will gave unto us free and we must also reciprocate by offering free services at all times'.
He urged Ghanaians to reject all forms of mob justice because it was against human right.
He said mob justice did not only show disrespect for justice delivery but was an indictment on the conscience of the public.
Dr Mensah urged Ghanaians to support the government in its efforts to eliminate the illegal mining in the country.
He said the church established in 2015 has been supporting the poor and the needy as part of its social responsibilities and that the church would soon establish a school and a hospital to cater for the educational and the health needs of the people in the community.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News