National Service Personnel support GNA to increase output
Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - The 2016/2017 Batch of National Service Personnel, who served in the Newsroom of the Ghana News Agency's Head Office, in Accra, have donated a set of furniture to the Agency to improve the work environment of reporters.
Making the presentation, which comprises a desk with four chairs, Mr Julius K. Satsi, the Coordinator of the Group, said in considering how best to facilitate the work of the nation's only news agency, they deemed it fit to replace the broken down furniture at its Interview Desk.
Mr Satsi said the Group appreciated the knowledge and skills they had received from the Agency to prepare them for the world of work, despite the many logistical challenges that the Editorial Department faced.
'We feel highly indebted to you for the manner in which you embraced us and built our capacities to become better professional journalists; so we put together our widow's mites from our monthly allowances to also give back so that the GNA can deliver on its mandate more efficiently,' he said.
Mr Rex Annan, the Acting General Manager, who received the donation, lauded them for their goodwill and assured them that those excelled in their output during their tenure would be considered for employment should the Agency be granted the opportunity to replace its manpower deficit.
Mrs Yaa Oforiwah Asare-Peasah, the Head of the Editorial Department, expressed excitement at the gesture, saying she was dumbfounded because it was the first time the Agency had received a gift of that magnitude from outgoing National Service Personnel.
She described the group as 'a unique one' and commended them for their discipline and good attitude to work.
She wished them the Management's best wishes and support in their endeavours.
Mrs Beatrice Akua Asamani Savage, the News Editor, said their sacrifices had given a meaning to the sound advice of, 'Don't only think of what your nation can do for you; but what you can do for your nation.'
She said their commendable sacrifice was an indication that Ghana had a bright future in its youth because a great nation was mainly built on sacrifices and patriotism, which they had demonstrated astoundingly.
Mr Gideon Ahenkorah, a Member of the Group, on behalf of his colleagues, commended the Leadership of the Agency, for their commitment towards instilling discipline and promoting good working habits.
He assured them that the knowledge and skills acquired had positioned them to contribute their quota to nation building.
GNA
By Ernestina Serwaa Asante, GNA
