TOP STORIES
When words and imagination shrink inti non existence, my breath ceases.By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Ministry cautions against indiscriminate disposal of garbage on highways
Accra, Aug, 25, GNA - The Ministry of Roads and Highways has cautioned the public against the indiscriminate disposal of garbage along roads and highways with emphasis on the Accra-Tema Motorway.
In a statement signed by Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Sector Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the existing laws would be used to sanction offenders of the above irregularity.
The Ministry therefore entreated the public to change their attitude towards the disposal of waste and garbage and dispose their solid waste in the appropriate place rather than along all highways within the various metropolises.
The statement noted: 'In accordance with the various bye laws of the District Assemblies, such acts are offences and offenders will be sanctioned accordingly.
Motorists are encouraged to report any such actions by unpatriotic citizens to the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Highway Authority on 0302 666591-4/0302664620 for action to be taken.'
The Ministry noted that it had observed that motorists constantly threw rubbish out of vehicles without regard to other road users.
It said this, coupled with the garbage disposed of by residents within the environs as well as street hawkers, mars the aesthetics of the road network.
It said such actions blocked the drainage systems of the road and led to earlier deterioration of roads; not to mention the insanitary condition being created with its attendant health hazards.
The Ministry therefore called for all citizenry to join the campaign in safeguarding roads and the environment to ensure durability and clean environment.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News