modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ministry cautions against indiscriminate disposal of garbage on highways

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Accra, Aug, 25, GNA - The Ministry of Roads and Highways has cautioned the public against the indiscriminate disposal of garbage along roads and highways with emphasis on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

In a statement signed by Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Sector Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the existing laws would be used to sanction offenders of the above irregularity.

The Ministry therefore entreated the public to change their attitude towards the disposal of waste and garbage and dispose their solid waste in the appropriate place rather than along all highways within the various metropolises.

The statement noted: 'In accordance with the various bye laws of the District Assemblies, such acts are offences and offenders will be sanctioned accordingly.

Motorists are encouraged to report any such actions by unpatriotic citizens to the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Highway Authority on 0302 666591-4/0302664620 for action to be taken.'

The Ministry noted that it had observed that motorists constantly threw rubbish out of vehicles without regard to other road users.

It said this, coupled with the garbage disposed of by residents within the environs as well as street hawkers, mars the aesthetics of the road network.

It said such actions blocked the drainage systems of the road and led to earlier deterioration of roads; not to mention the insanitary condition being created with its attendant health hazards.

The Ministry therefore called for all citizenry to join the campaign in safeguarding roads and the environment to ensure durability and clean environment.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Social News

TOP STORIES

NPP holds delegates conference today

45 minutes ago

Ekumfi factory has put naysayers to shame – Nana Addo

15 hours ago

quot-img-1When words and imagination shrink inti non existence, my breath ceases.

By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line