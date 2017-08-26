TOP STORIES
SEWA Foundation calls on government to export labour
Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - Government could develop an effective labour market for the export of Ghanaian expertise to earn forex towards boosting the national economy.
This was recommended by Se Eye Woba AnKa (SEWA) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, committed to the eradication of human trafficking and modern day slavery.
Mr Jones Owusu Yeboah, the President of SEWA Foundation, said the Foundation had developed a strategic solution to curtail human trafficking, boost the economy, and reduce unemployment.
Mr Owusu Yeboah said this when a delegation of the Foundation paid a courtesy call on Alhaji Saddique Boniface, the Minister of Inner-city and Zongo Development, at his office in Accra, to present to him a certificate of appreciation for his contribution towards combating human trafficking and modern day slavery.
He said countries including Philippines, Ethiopia and Bangladesh had adopted labour export to boost their economies and Ghana could emulate them to curb the menace and provide employment.
Mr Yeboah said government could train the unskilled labour, register the number travelling outside and sign a memorandum of understanding with the countries they would travel to, to ensure good conditions for them.
He said the Foundation would collaborate with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Inter-City and Zongo to seek their inputs towards the solution.
He said after consultation with the Ministries, the report would be presented to the President.
Alhaji Boniface, in a response expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the honour.
He said some foreign countries had identified various disciplines which they capitalise on.
He noted that United Kingdom had skewed away from industries to financial market and comparatively Ghana could train people and export the expertise, as well as account for their numbers and be able to monitor their wellbeing.
GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA
