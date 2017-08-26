TOP STORIES
The probability of someone watching you is directly proportional to the stupidity or correctness of your actionBy: sabutey k. victus
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Airtel Ghana supports Hajj pilgrims
Accra, Aug.25, GNA - Airtel Ghana has donated assorted items to the National Hajj Board to support Ghanaian pilgrims embarking on this year's Hajj.
The items which include toiletries, sanitizers, disinfectants and cash was in line with the company's yearly commitment to support the Muslim community and pilgrims.
Mr Kwame Osafo-Amoah, the Zonal Business Manager for Greater Accra Region, who presented the items on behalf of the company, said the annual holy pilgrimage was an important national activity that Airtel Ghana had been part of over the years.
'Consistent with our annual tradition, we are here to support this year's event and to wish all pilgrims the very best as they embark on this special assignment.
In Addition to the donations, Airtel Ghana recently launched a special Hajj Bundle offering all pilgrims who subscribed to it, 200 per cent discount on calls from Saudi Arabia to Ghana.
'This is our way of ensuring that our customers stay in touch with their family and friends during the pilgrimage,' he said.
Mr Osafo-Amoah said the Hajj Bundle was opened to all new and existing customers and came with up to 100 minutes of free incoming calls to Ghana with subscribers roaming either on Zain or STC Saudi Arabia whilst in Mecca.
He, therefore, urged Airtel customers to subscribe to the bundle by simply recharging with GH¢50 or GH¢100, dialing *151# and selecting 'roaming pack' and the Hajj Bundle option.
'Airtel Ghana has the best roaming services at the most competitive rates offering customers the best value and unrivalled convenience as they travel,' he stated.
Mr Eric Yaw Gyarteng, representative of the Hajj Board, receiving the items commended Airtel Ghana for consistently supporting the work of the Board and for introducing a bespoke voice and data bundle that would ensure that pilgrims were always in touch with their loved ones.
GNA
By Samira Larbie, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News