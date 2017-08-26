TOP STORIES
Jollof competition to climax 'Eat Ghana' Festival
Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The age old rivalry between Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and the Gambia on who has the best jollof, would be rekindled on Saturday, August 26, at the Legon Botanical Gardens.
On that day, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) would organise an 'Eat Ghana' Festival as part of activities marking its 'See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana' campaign.
The competition was announced in a statement signed by Ms Felicia Aniagyei, the Acting Public Relations Manager of the GTA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.
It said the programme was under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Creative Arts, and would start at 1000 hours.
It would have the Chief Executive Officers' Jollof challenge, the Chefs Competition and Regional Competition where representatives from each region of Ghana would prepare jollof rice with ingredients peculiar to their region, it said.
The statement said the climax of the event would be the competition between chefs from Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and the Gambia to determine which country cooks the best jollof.
It said apart from the jollof competition, other local dishes such as banku and tilapia, waakye, fried yam and pork, fufu and soup, ampesi and palava sauce, konkonte and soup would be on sale by food vendors while the local alcoholic beverages would also be sold.
As a side attraction there would be live band music, bouncing castle and other indoor and fun games to spice up the event, the statement said.
It said before the festival, there would be a special edition of fitness walk at the Aburi Hills starting at 0530 hours in partnership with Airport View Hotel and GTV Sports+.
After the fitness walk participants would be transported to the Legon Botanical Gardens to join in the Festival.
