TOP STORIES
Depending upon which party rules in Ghana, the system of politics in the country may be as shapeless as it is today!By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
September 1 declared as public holiday
Accra, Aug.25, GNA - The Ministry of the Interior has declared Friday September 1, as a statutory public holiday to pave way for the celebration of the Islamic Festival of Sacrifice.
A statement issued on Friday and signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the holiday marks the celebration of Eid ul-Adha.
The statement entreated all and sundry to observe the holiday throughout the country.
Eid ul-Adha is an Islamic religious festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham) to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son Ishmael.
Muslims around the world observe this event characterised with the sacrifice of sheep, cow, buffalo or camel and the offering of Eid prayers.
Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, Sacrifice Feast or the Greater Eid is an annual event of the Islamic religion.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News