FOSDA urges ECOWAS and AU to intervene in Togo crisis

GNA
1 hour ago | Politics

Accra, Aug 25, GNA - The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), a regional security Civil Society Organisation, is calling on ECOWAS and the African Union to intervene in the ongoing Togo political situation to prevent further crises.

According to FOSDA the situation in Togo was gradually escalating.

"The loss of two lives on 19th August is enough for the regional bodies to move in and initiate a dialogue between the Government of Togo and the opposition,"

Ms Afi Yakubu, the Executive Director of FOSDA, who made the comments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the Foundation was urging ECOWAS and the AU not to wait for another Burkina Faso to happen.

"It has become obvious that the periodic demonstrations and agitation of the opposition is growing and gaining grounds," Ms Yakubu stated.

"It will be unfair and unfortunate to lose another life on this same ground when the indicators are glare," she added.

According to the Foundation, both ECOWAS and the AU had the mandate to intervene and ensure that peace and stability was restored in the West African State.

