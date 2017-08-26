TOP STORIES
Catherine Afeku Is Hardworking—Akufo Addo
The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revealed that the Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency who doubles as a Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, Hon Catherine Ablema Afeku is one of the hardworking and dedicated Ministers in his government.
President Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, 8 August, 2017, on day 2 of his 3-day tour of the Western Region, when he interacted with the Chiefs and people of Axim in Nzema East Municipal.
"Hon Catherine Afeku is a very hardworking Minister and MP for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency", President emphasized.
President Akufo-Addo used the durbar to expressed his profound appreciation to the people of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency for voting massively for him to become the President of the Republic of Ghana, and also thanked the electorates for electing Hon Catherine Afeku as their Member of Parliament.
On the matter of the controversial free SHS education, President Nana Addo reaffirmed his decision that the program will commence in September 2017 academic year, and will lift the financial burden of parents with regards to the payment of fees for their children.
"From September, for the first time in the history of our country, free SHS education is going to be a reality in Ghana", President stressed.
Hon Catherine Afeku used the occasion to thank President Nana Addo for the honour done to Mr. George Alfred Grant (Paa Grant) who was one of the leading members of UGCC whose efforts made Ghana to gain political independent from the British.
Speaking at the durbar, the Paramount Chief of Nsien Traditional Area, Awulea Agyefi Kwame II, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to develop Nzema East Municipal.
Awulea also appealed to President Nana Addo's government to continue the projects the erstwhile NDC government discontinued after the change of government.
Awulea Agyefi Kwame II, said the road network at the southern part of the Municipal (Gwira area) is in a very deplorable state and appealed to the president to help give some cocoa roads to the area.
"The Gwira area is also crying for cocoa district and depots to put a stop to the perennial traveling to neighbor districts to sell their produce", Awulae emphasized.
Awulae also pleaded with the president to ask the fisheries ministry to increase the number of landing beaches at Apewosika in Axim.
