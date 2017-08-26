TOP STORIES
Be Patient With Government—Francis Ndende Siah
The acting Western Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Francis Ndede Siah has appealed to Ghanaians especially Western Region to be patient with government as the President Akufo-Addo led government is working things out to reshape the broken economy the NDC government left.
Mr. Ndede Siah, a Western Regional Chairman hopeful for the ruling New Patriotic Party spoke on New Day FM's political show dubbed, 'Adeakye Ebia' with Fred Jerry Mensah on August 24, 2017. Mr. Ndede Siah said the Akufo-Addo led government needs enough time to stabilize the economy.
Mr. Siah used the medium to appeal to the teeming unemployed youth of the New Patriotic Party to have patience with the government and have great confidence in the government.
Mr. Siah added that, the government has a solid economic programs when implemented will reduce the economic burdens on Ghanaians.
He advised the NPP youth to support the government to work assiduously to improve the economy.
Speaking on the inability to get a District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Jomoro District in the Region, Mr. Ndede Siah expressed his displeasure over the rejection of the President's nominee on three occasions.
He added that the rejection of the DCE nominee has retarded development in the Jomoro District.
Mr. Siah called on the NPP supporters in the Jomoro constituency exercise patience as the party is in consultation with authorities to get a new person who is equally hardworking party member to be nominated as DCE.
He assured the District that within this month, President Akufo-Addo would nominate new person to be confirmed as DCE to fill the vacant position.
Jomoro District is the only District in the Western Region that do not have a District Chief Executive and this has affected the progress of the District.
Mr. Ndede Siah appealed to the District to support whoever the President will nominate.
He also added that very soon the Jomoro District will benefit from the One District, One Factory program.
"Let us all support the government to establish the proposed fertilizer plant which is sited in the Jomoro District", he pleaded.
