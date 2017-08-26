TOP STORIES
Prophet Afresa Taylor To Host 5-Day Prophetic Healing Conference
Destiny Empowerment Chapel International Ministry will be host to some of Africa’s greatest men of God when it holds its conference dubbed, “ AGADAS…Let the fire fall” on Sunday, August 27, 2017 under the patronage of Dr Prophet Bernard Afresa Taylor, one of Ghana’s respected pastors.
Respected men of God, including Dr Prophet Adams Adejo from South Africa and Prophet Prince Afoakwa from Nigeria are billed to take part in the powerful five-day deep apostolic prophetic invasion.
It begins on Sunday 27th – Thursday 31st August 2017, with a morning session from 7:30am - 8:15am and evening sessions from 5:30 pm to 9pm each night at the Destiny House, Spintex Road.
Speaking about the event in Accra on Friday, Prophet Afresa Taylor said "these last days, many are being led astray due to false teachings but God is calling unto us to partake in gaining knowledge."
He asked believers to attend the programme in order to receive their spiritual healing.
Top gospel musicians who are set to grace the event include Piesie Esther and Joyce Blessing.
The Church is convinced that after the five day conference participants will have a renewed mind and spirit in the service of God.
