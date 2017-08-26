TOP STORIES
Kuntunse residents raise alarm over filthy Chinese factory [Reports]
Residents of Kuntunse in Accra are raising concerns over possible long term health hazards, following the improper disposal of waste by a Chinese firm producing tomato paste there.
Citi News investigations have revealed that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered the company to stop production but according to the residents, fumes billowing from the chimneys of the factory are affecting their health.
Citi News' Naa Kwaamah Siaw-Marfo has been following the story and filed the report below.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
