TOP STORIES
Wearing a bikini pant doesn't put a stop to diarrhea.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Wishing NPP A Successful Conference In Cape Coast
As we all make our journeys from our various abodes to Cape Coast for our Annual delegates conference, I would like to pray for the lord's mercies, guidance, protection and goodwill to all party executives, party faithfuls and Npp sympathizers.
It is my outmost believe and conviction that the good lord will grant you travelling mercies in both your going and in your coming.
This Conference is one of our greatest adherent as party members to our constitution .
I appeal to our affable delegates to make our party proud by making rules and deepen in the internal structures that will be in the best interest of our party.
I would appeal to everyone attending that, we should remember to put NPP first in all things, we should not resort to acts that will bring our great party into disrepute.
Let the enviable love within our party manifest in all things that we do.
...Signed....
RICHES OSCAR
(GHANA BEYE YIE).
NPP, ASHANTI REGIONAL ORGANIZER HOPEFUL
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Press Statement