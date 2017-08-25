modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Wishing NPP A Successful Conference In Cape Coast

NPP Ashanti Regional Organizer Aspirant
18 minutes ago | Press Statement

As we all make our journeys from our various abodes to Cape Coast for our Annual delegates conference, I would like to pray for the lord's mercies, guidance, protection and goodwill to all party executives, party faithfuls and Npp sympathizers.

It is my outmost believe and conviction that the good lord will grant you travelling mercies in both your going and in your coming.

This Conference is one of our greatest adherent as party members to our constitution .

I appeal to our affable delegates to make our party proud by making rules and deepen in the internal structures that will be in the best interest of our party.

I would appeal to everyone attending that, we should remember to put NPP first in all things, we should not resort to acts that will bring our great party into disrepute.

Let the enviable love within our party manifest in all things that we do.

...Signed....
RICHES OSCAR
(GHANA BEYE YIE).
NPP, ASHANTI REGIONAL ORGANIZER HOPEFUL

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Press Statement

TOP STORIES

450MW Karpowership Arrives; Power Supply To Improve

3 hours ago

Minority to Gov’t: Provide full facts on 15-year gas deal

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Wearing a bikini pant doesn't put a stop to diarrhea.

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line