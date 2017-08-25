modernghana logo

School Feeding caterers: Reserve 30% slot for protocal – Gender Minister

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Headlines

It has emerged that the Ghana School Feeding Programme has outlined new guidelines for the selection of caterers that is reportedly in clear breach of the Public Procurement Act.

According to a letter sighted by citifmonline.com, 30 percent of schools in each district should be reserved as protocol allocation for the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The directive according to the statement is “from the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, based on a cabinet decision” and must be complied with by all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The directive per the statement will take effect from the 2017/2018 academic year which begins next month [September].

“30 percent of the schools in the district should be reserved for protocol from the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection…The Final selection form the district which excludes the 30% protocol should include strong women activists, female opinion leaders, other women executives, queen-mothers and members of women groups,” the statement added.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

