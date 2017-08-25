TOP STORIES
Actions To Increase EPI Performance In The Asunafo South Intensified
The Deputy District Director of Health Services in the Asunafo South District, Kinsley Arthur has for scaling up of effort towards ensuring that every child in the Asunafo South district is vaccinated against childhood killer diseases.
He has therefore stressed the need for the District Assembly and cocoa buying companies to support with the needed logistics to enable health workers and volunteers to reach out to eligible children in all communities across the district.
Mr. was speaking at separate community durbar at Asibrem and Oseikkrom, Amankwakrom, and in the Asunafo South District to sensitize community leaders and men on importance of immunization and to support their families.
The event forms part of measures to increase EPI performance in the District. It was organized by Global Media Foundation in collaboration with the Health Directorate under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI)/Catholic Relief Service (CRS) Project.
Mr. Arthur said the most challenge facing the district in term of health are poor access to services in hard-to-reach communities’ due to lack of access to health facilities like CHPS Compound and poor access road network.
The Deputy Director, further mentioned transportation access as a big challenge saying most of their motorbikes have been broken down.
According to him, order to make services available to the people, his outfit has created five new outreached points at Oseikrom, kwadoma, Sikafremogya, Amankwakrom and Kukuom North.
The project Officer, Eric Anorrey stressed the need to ensure effective collaboration among key sector stakeholders at the local level to ensure efficient quality healthcare delivery in the district.
He said GLOMEF will soon start a new project: “Rural Health System Strengthening Program” which aim at improving quality health care delivery in rural communities in the district.
