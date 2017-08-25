modernghana logo

450MW Karpowership Arrives; Power Supply To Improve

Daily Guide
54 minutes ago | General News

Ghana's second Karpowership with a 450-megawatt capacity has arrived in the country to help augment the country's current energy supply.

The new vessel, named Osman Khan, will replace the current 225 megawatts barge which was delivered in November 2015 and docked at the Tema Fishing Harbour.

The arrival of Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan is in consonance with the Power Purchase Agreement signed with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) requiring Karpowership Ghana Company Limited to provide a total of 450MW capacity and directly feed it into the national grid for 10 years, a statement by Karpowership stated.

It is approximately 50m wide and 300m long, with dual fuel engines – utilizing low sulphuric HFO and NG fixed to function.

It will also be connected to the national grid, and that both the barge and the vessel will work simultaneously for about a month, by which time the vessel might have been well stabilized before the 225mg barge is decommissioned and moved out of Ghana.

The operations of 470 MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan is likely to have a significant contribution to Ghana's electricity supply as the most reliable power plant in the country and create more employment opportunities.

-Starrfmonline

General News

