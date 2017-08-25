modernghana logo

Aviation Awards Ceremony Slated For Sept. 1

Daily Guide
23 minutes ago | Business & Finance
Bergis Kojo Frimpong
Bergis Kojo Frimpong

The second edition of the Aviation Awards will take place on September 1 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, the organisers have announced.

This year's edition of the event is being organised by Ninetyeightz Events in collaboration with Ministry of Aviation and Ghana Aviation Authority with support from some corporate institutions.

The purpose of the awards according to the organisers is to reward excellent performances in the aviation sector, to encourage competition among the industry players, to build relationships amongst the stakeholders as well as provide a solid platform for sponsorship and for stakeholders to drive their brand.

This year's awards ceremony is expected to attract a number of personalities from the various recognised institutions, ministers of state as well as stakeholders in the aviation and tourism industry.

The chief executive officer of Ninetheightz, Bergis Kojo Frimpong noted that this year he is expecting a large turnout, adding that this year will be different from the previous one because his outfit has put in place a number of packages for award winners.

He reiterated his outfit's commitment to promoting the tourism and aviation industry for economic development.

He added that a number of measures have also been put in place to make this awards ceremony a memorable one.

Last year's event brought together industry professionals including the former deputy minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dzifa Gomashie, Simon Allotey, Director General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

