Minority to Gov’t: Provide full facts on 15-year gas deal

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Politics

The Minority in Parliament wants the Energy Ministry to provide Parliament with the full details on the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) agreement between Ghana and Equatorial Guinea.

According to the Minority, the Energy Ministry has been economical with the truth with some details provided to the public.

Addressing the press on Friday, the Minority Spokesperson for Mines and Energy, and MP for Damongo, Adams Mutawakilu explained that LNG supply was not like lean gas supply from Nigeria where it goes straight to the generating plant.

“In LNG, you look at transportation, you look at the regasification unit. So we want to find out from the Minister whether really, we have a regasification unit, whereby come December, we will be able to regasificate the gas and supply it to the needed plant for power generation.”

He noted that “previous government signed an agreement with West African Gas limited and also GNPC is undertaking an LNG project and this year, we [Parliament] approved an amount of $21.25 million dollars to continue with the construction. Once an agreement is signed and agreed, it needs to come to Parliament.”

Thus, the Minority believes the Energy Minister must come forward with the measures they have put in place to achieve the December target because “businesses are going to plan on what ever you tell them.”

President Akufo-Addo with President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema

President Nana Akufo-Addo signed a Heads-of-State agreement with Equatorial Guinea for the supply of between 150 and 200 million standard cubic feet of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) per day on his recent visit to that country.

The agreement also provides for the building and operation of an LNG regasification terminal in Takoradi in the Western Region.


By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Politics

