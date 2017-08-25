TOP STORIES
About 1,250 security personnel to maintain security at NPP conference
Cape Coast, Aug. 24, GNA - The Central Regional Police Command has deployed more than 1,250 security personnel to maintain law and order at the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) National delegates conference in Cape Coast.
The Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Rev Nenyi David Ampah-Bennin said the contingent is made up all the security agencies including the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Immigration Service, Prisons Service and other sister security organisations.
The security agencies, he stated, have resolved to protect all delegates and dignitaries and maintain maximum security before, during and after the programme.
Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Coast, the Regional Commander said all security measures had been put in place to provide adequate protection for life and property within and outside the Cape Coast Metropolis.
The Regional Commander warned miscreants who have planned to foment trouble to rescind their decision because the personnel will not shield any criminals regardless of their religion, group or political affiliation.
"The security agencies will deal ruthlessly with anyone or group who may be caught in any acts that might undermine the peace of the nation ".
"We have provided between two- to-five security personnel at all sensitive locations such as the hotels, event centres, and other vantage locations from Mankessim to Elmina," he hinted.
According to him as part of measures to maintain high security and ease traffic congestion, some roads would be blocked or redirected for traffic flow.
He therefore, appealed to motorist to obey the road traffic regulations to ensure accident free programme.
GNA
By Isaac Arkoh, GNA
