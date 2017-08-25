TOP STORIES
Build bi-partisan consensus on national issues - Rev Adu-Gyamfi
Ejura (A/R), Aug. 24, GNA - Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC), has urged Members of Parliament, to build bi-partisan consensus on key national issues to help build the nation.
He, therefore, appealed to the Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye to ensure that key issues like education, health and the problem of rent advance were settled once and for all.
Rev Adu-Gyamfi was addressing the 54th Annual Session of the GBC at Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday.
The annual session brought together delegates from the various Baptist member churches as well as senior pastors, members of denominational board and sector heads.
It was on the theme: 'Christian Discipline for Holistic Development'.
He said a national policy was there to guide the forward movement of the nation irrespective of whichever political party was in power and therefore had nothing to do with politics.
Rev Adu-Gyamfi said the argument of a three or four years rent advance should be looked at critically since nowhere in the world do people pay two to five years rent advance apart from Ghana.
On the issue of a free Senior High School, he said, it should also be weighed properly so as not to toy with the lives of the youth.
Rev Adu- Gyamfi said over the last few days, there have been warnings of possible terrorists' attacks in Ghana on Social Media and he used the opportunity to appeal to the security agencies to take the warnings seriously despite the relative peace the country was enjoying, ensuring the safety of the citizenry.
The Executive President touching on the GBC said his presidency expressed the belief that the key mandate of the Church was evangelism and mission and that the convention has about 2,500 churches across the country.
He said the provision of a holistic gospel preaching which goes hand in hand with providing for the needs of the people were the major things he believed.
Rev Yaw Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of the Christian Council, called for unity among the Christendom and appeal to pastors to instilled the best cultural and practices of Christianity in the coming generation.
He said some Churches were discouraging their members from marrying from other Churches which he said to him brought a sharp division in the Christian religion.
Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejura Sekyere-Odumase said the Municipal Assembly recognised the massive infrastructure and investment made by the GBC in the Municipality.
He said the Municipality was the food basket of the country and urged the GBC to take advantage of marketing activities in the area.
The MCE also requested the GBC to construct a health facility in the Municipality and called for discipline among all faiths in the country.
GNA
By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA
