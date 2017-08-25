TOP STORIES
Stephen Ntim Wishes New Patriotic Party A Successful Conference
Before the National Delegates conference commences on Friday, 25th August, 2017 in the central Regional capital, Cape Coast, I would like to wish Dignitaries, Party Executives, Party faithfuls and all well meaning members of Our great party who will commute from far and near to our maiden edition of our National conference a safe journey.
It is my fervent prayer that, the Good Lord will grant all of you travelling mercies and protect you from your destination to Cape Coast and back home safely.
As it is overtly enshrined in Article 9 of the NPP constitution that the party shall hold a National Annual Delegates Conference each year to deliberate on all matters concerning Our great party. I would like to use this opportunity to show my delight in the tranquil manner the conferences across the 275 constituencies and the (10) ten regions were held.
It is the synergy of our efforts that would make the programme a success. I would urge everyone in attendance to consider the party's interest first before doing anything, I would also want to remind ourselves that we belong to the same family and party and should bury our differences.
Our actions and in actions is what make and unmake us,so let us make the best rules and regulations which will serve the best interest of our great party.
Finally, we are going to meet in Cape Coast today. We have been looking forward to this day, and let's keep this relationship alive. Meet you there.
Thank You
TIME ASOOOO TIME ASO!!!!
NTIM'S TIME(NTIM MMR3 NIE)!!
....Signed....
MR STEPHEN AYESU NTIM.
NPP NATIONAL CHAIRMAN HOPEFUL.
POWERED BY: NATIONAL NPP YOUTH FOR STEPHEN NTIM
KWABENA FRIMPONG
NATIONAL PRESIDENT
0204910050
NANA AGYEMANG BAAH DANIEL
NATIONAL SECRETARY
0245635032.
