modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

List of companies that bid for SSNIT’s software project [Infographic]

CitiFMonline
1 minute ago | General News

A total of 10 companies bid for SSNIT’s now controversial Operational Business Suite (OBS) project.

Of the 10, Persol Systems put in the lowest bid  of GHC17 million approximately $3.4 million.

The highest bid was by Computer information System who wanted to undertake the project for GHC 36 million.

The eventual winner of the contract was Perfect Business Systems & Silverlake Consortium who presented an initial bid price of $27 million but that was revised later to $34 million.

Further activities and led to the cost increasing by over 95%.

Find details of the bidders and their bid prices below:


By: Melvin M. Clottey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

US Embassy Warns Americans To Avoid Some Parts Of Accra

14 hours ago

One Dead, Others Injured In Kumasi Accident

14 hours ago

quot-img-1One must always consult his or her conscience before taking decisions

By: john watson quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line