List of companies that bid for SSNIT’s software project [Infographic]
A total of 10 companies bid for SSNIT’s now controversial Operational Business Suite (OBS) project.
Of the 10, Persol Systems put in the lowest bid of GHC17 million approximately $3.4 million.
The highest bid was by Computer information System who wanted to undertake the project for GHC 36 million.
The eventual winner of the contract was Perfect Business Systems & Silverlake Consortium who presented an initial bid price of $27 million but that was revised later to $34 million.
Further activities and led to the cost increasing by over 95%.
Find details of the bidders and their bid prices below:
–
By: Melvin M. Clottey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
