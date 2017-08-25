TOP STORIES
JICA Assists Sierra Leone
JICA Chief Rep and the Japanese Ambassador handing over the relief items to the Sierra Leonean High Commissioner
In response to the call to assist Sierra Leone following the mudslide disaster that occurred on August 14, 2017 in that country, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has presented emergency relief items to the Sierra Leonean High Commission at the World Food Program (WFP) cargo village in Accra, Ghana.
Key persons present at the ceremony were the Chief Representative of JICA, Ghana Office, Hirofumi Hoshi; Ambassador of Embassy of Japan for Sierra Leone and Ghana, Kaoru Yoshimura and High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Ghana, Umu Hawa Tejan-Jalloh.
A speech made by Mr. Hoshi expressed solidarity to the people of Sierra Leone. He also indicated that JICA was assisting by providing emergency relief items such as tents, blankets, sleeping pads, plastic sheets, water purifiers and portable jerry cans to be distributed in the affected zones.
He also commended the strong efforts and selfless devotion by the Government of Sierra Leone to mobilize its own resources as well as seek support from others. The items would be shipped to Sierra Leone soon.
The Japanese Ambassador was hopeful that the items would bring some comfort to the survivors of the disaster.
In appreciation, the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Ghana expressed her warmest gratitude to the Government of Japan for the immense support. She indicated that Japan's contribution had been immeasurable in the past, citing such assistance during the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014. She was confident of Japan's continuous support and humanitarian gesture to the recovery of her country from the disaster.
JICA's disaster response facility also highly benefited the people of Ghana during the June 3rd floods in Accra in 2015.
