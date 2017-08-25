modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

BBC Swahili’s Dira ya Dunia celebrates five years on air

BBC World Service International Publicity
37 minutes ago | Africa

BBC Swahili’s flagship TV programme Dira ya Dunia is marking its 5th Birthday with special programming. All next week, viewers can expect daily features, including:

· Specially commissioned stories from across East Africa from our talented correspondents

· A look back at the big, important and unique stories from the last 5 years

· Behind the scenes meetings with the production crew and camera operators who help deliver the programme

· The story of Dira TV - how it started, its achievements and how it hopes to continue to deliver outstanding journalism for the future

· Plus a chance for the viewers themselves to interact with the programme

Dira ya Dunia was launched on Sep 27, 2012 and is watched by over 7 million viewers in East Africa. BBC Swahili has an impressive social media following and can be found on Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , Instagram and Soundcloud .

From the start, the programme offered audiences in East Africa and beyond an international perspective of the news from the region. Viewers have been updated on big global stories through coverage of current affairs, business, culture and sport. East Africa has seen major changes in politics and the economy in the last five years and Dira Ya Dunia has been there to chronicle the changes through major interviews with the Presidents and the major political players of Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and Uganda. They have also brought the voices of the new entrepreneurs driving change and new entertainers for a new generation - such as Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Eddy Kenzo from Uganda and Juliani from Kenya.

The programme will continue to be a trusted reference point for big breaking news as well as offering an insight into East Africa and rest of the continent.

Dira ya Dunia can be seen via partner TV stations - Star TV in Tanzania and Wantanshi TV in the DRC at 1800GMT and Raga TV in the DRC at 2130GMT.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Africa

TOP STORIES

US Embassy Warns Americans To Avoid Some Parts Of Accra

15 hours ago

One Dead, Others Injured In Kumasi Accident

15 hours ago

quot-img-1“Fight for what you want. Fight for what you believe in. Fight for what you stand for.”

By: Kevin Abdulrahman quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line