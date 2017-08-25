TOP STORIES
God does not always answer prayers but He always answers peopleBy: Chiyangi FK
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Komenda factory sugarcane now being sold to Akpeteshie producers [Report]
Sugarcane farmers who had hopes of cultivating to supply the Komenda Sugar factory have now been compelled to sell to producers of the local gin popularly known as Akpeteshie their profits.
The factory registered over 500 out-growers with that total of 30,000 acres of sugar cane funds.
If the funds sought by the management were available, several tonnes of sugar cane could have been purchased from the outgrowers and factory would have been operational.
One of the farmers supplying the factory noted that “we were so happy as farmers when the factory was set up. Some officials came here to register us and told us not to sell the sugar cane to akpeteshie producers again.”
“There were routine visits by the officials and my first sale to the officials was encouraging because I could get my money in bulk. But now, the story is different now. We don't know what to do with our sugar cane now.”
Thus, they have now turned to suppliers of the production of akpeteshie.
Listen to the full report below
–
By: Jospeh Ackon Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News