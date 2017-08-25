modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Komenda factory sugarcane now being sold to Akpeteshie producers [Report]

CitiFMonline
31 minutes ago | General News

Sugarcane farmers who had hopes of cultivating to supply the Komenda Sugar factory have now been compelled to sell to producers of the local gin popularly known as Akpeteshie their profits.

The factory registered over 500 out-growers with that total of 30,000 acres of sugar cane funds.

If the funds sought by the management were available, several tonnes of sugar cane could have been purchased from the outgrowers and factory would have been operational.

One of the farmers supplying the factory noted that “we were so happy as farmers when the  factory was set up. Some officials came here to register us and told us not to sell the sugar cane to akpeteshie producers again.”

“There were routine visits by the officials and my first sale to the officials was encouraging because I could get my money in bulk. But now, the story is different now. We don't know what to do with our sugar cane now.”

Thus, they have now turned to suppliers of the production of akpeteshie.

Listen to the full report below


By: Jospeh Ackon Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

US Embassy Warns Americans To Avoid Some Parts Of Accra

12 hours ago

One Dead, Others Injured In Kumasi Accident

12 hours ago

quot-img-1God does not always answer prayers but He always answers people

By: Chiyangi FK quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line