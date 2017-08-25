TOP STORIES
Tarkwa MCE urges Chiefs to support development
Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah, Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has urged the traditional authorities in the area to contribute their ultimate quota to the development of the area.
“I want to appeal to the chiefs and people of Fiaseman to come together and rally behind the Municipal Assembly support the District Assembly in its developmental quest to make living conditions comfortable for the benefit of all, he said.
Gilbert Ken Asmah made the call at the maiden edition of the Town Hall Meeting under in the Western Region at the Assembly auditorium of the Tarkwa Municipal Assembly. "We need a comprehensive support from the Chiefs in all aspect of the governance structure".
He bemoaned the refusal of some traditional authorities to release lands for the execution of governments projects. A move he said has stampeded the development and growth at the local level.
According the Tarkwa Nsuaem MCE the major canker confronting the nation is development and as such any attempt by individuals or group of persons to stampede this drive due to their parochial interest will not be tolerated at all.
"I challenge all our chiefs to mobilise the teeming youth for the advancement of the developmental agenda of Wassa Fiase" he hinted. He further stressed on the need for a sense of belonging and maintenance culture regarding government projects and infrastructure urging all to be disciplined and united at all times.
For his part, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a Deputy Minister for information and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi Kokoben explained that the Town hall meeting policy by the government seeks to explain the general overview of the policies, projects and Programmes of the government and to also solicit the ideas, comments and suggestion of the people at the grassroot towards developmental programmes. Key among the policies were Free SHS, One District One Factory, National Entrepreneurship Innovative Plan, NEIP and Planting for food and Jobs.
The forum among other things inform the central government on the economic management, Infrastructure, social services and governance respectively. He explained that the town Hall meeting which is under the auspices of the Information Ministry is being organised in all the 216 Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies, MMDCE's across the ten regions of Ghana.
Present at the forum were traditional authorities, Assembly members, heads of Departments and agencies, Corporate organisations and the clergy.
