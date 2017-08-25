TOP STORIES
Subin Constituency Youth Organizer Hopeful Writes: The Glittering Mentor Ambassador George Ayisi Boateng
The Strength of life is centered in God but my earthly wisdom was derived from the one man who took time to groom me as a young man in the political arena.
When I got to TESCON first year in 2009 many of our leaders then mentioned his name always until I met him.
When I was appointed to be part of the publicity committee due to my ability to communicate wisely to the student masses. He advised me never to run from those raising me to become a leader and one day the world will hear of me. He asked me to commit my life to Subin Constituency.He has for years made great contribution to the NPP and Subin Consituency.
Our first encounter was at his office at Asafo. Indeed, his technical knowledge resonated my interest to learn more in politics because the former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, Gideon Boako now Secretary to the Economic Committee of Ghana working closely with Dr. Bawumia the Vice President was also in his office to be mentored.
Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong then the Ashanti Regional Deputy Youth Organizer who fought tirelessly to become the substantive Regional Youth Organizer and now the CEO of YEA also was there to be mentored.
I competed for Two positions on Campus and lost but still he encouraged me never to give up life, he made me worked hard on myself, many but few is humbleness, loyalty, Obedience, Tenacity, Confidence etc.
Through his mentorship I became #TESCON_VICE_PRESIDENT and automatically #Planning_Committee_Chairman of TESCON responsible for the planning of Tescon week Celebration which was undeniably the biggest ever organized Youth event in Ashanti region.
In attendance was President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Boakye Ayarko, all the Ashanti Regional MPs, all the constituency youth organizers and almost the whole Ashanti region.
He mentored my President too Snr Martin Ameyaw, Research officer Amoh Newton, communications officer Alex Akuffo Otopah and many other Tescon souls.
He gave us the reasons to work as a group in Ashanti Region. He was and still the icon of Ashanti Region's Politics. He nurtured Tescon like a baby if you want to hear more kindly and respectfully contact the Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Asiamah, Masloc CEO Stephen Amoah and the first ever Tescon President and now the deputy Chief of Staff of Ghana Francis Asenso-Boakye.
Today the man I celebrate is the #Ambassador to South_Africa_Mr_Ayisi_Boateng (aka #ONIPANUA).
I humbly thank Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo the President of Ghana.
May God bless you Mr. George Ayisi Boateng.
Unflinching thankfulness goes to Our Patrons, Ishaq Duffour Kyei-Brobbey, Samuel Afriyie, Owusu Agyabeng, Edmund Oppong Peprah, Prof.Alexander Ayogyam.
Am humbled to mention the names of the Ashanti Regional 1st Vice Chairman and Ghana Pharmaceutical Director Abdul Rauf Kwame Poku Adu-Gyamfi, Vilas Sarfo, Samuel K. Ohemeng Samuel Twumasi, Moro Abubakari and Abrantie Poku,Kwabena Asante and Amofa.
More names have played vital role but today marks the beginning of hope.
A blessed day never to be forgotten.
Nyame Ne Hene.
Daniel Yaw Geraldo
Subin Constituency Youth Organizer Hopeful.
