Weija-Gbawe MP Wishes NPP Successful Delegates Conference In Cape Coast
The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency who is also Deputy Minister for Health, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah has wished all NPP delegates attending this year’s National Annual Delegates conference held at Cape Coast in the Central Region the best of luck as they journey to the conference grounds.
The illustrious Honourable Member was optimistic that, the almighty God will grant delegates in her constituency and others across the 275 constituency travelling mercies to the conference grounds in Cape Coast. According to her, the safety of all delegates attending the conference is of great concern to her, the party and the nation a whole. She cautioned drivers conveying delegates to the conference destination to be vigilant to avoid accident.
The National Annual Delegates’ conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which is scheduled for 3 days in Cape Coast is expected to start on Friday 25th and ends on Sunday 27th August, 2017. The National Annual Delegates’ conference is held in pursuit of Article 9 (1) of the party constitution which states that, “There shall be National Annual Delegates’ conference which shall be the supreme governing body of the party”. This all important National Annual Delegates Conference is held to crown the regional and constituency delegates' conferences held in pursuit of Article 6 and 7 provision of the same constitution.
Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah in an exclusive interview seized the opportunity to advice delegates not to engage in acts which will draw the image of the party into disrepute.
According to her, it is important that delegates comport themselves at the conference grounds since the whole world's spectrum of light is on the part, particularly as the party is at a cross road to take decisions on some aspects of the party constitution per the concerns tabled before it by stakeholders of the party.
She hastened to caution all persons contesting for positions at the constituency, regional and national levels to abide by decisions taken by the highest decision making body of the party which forbids them to visibly engage in campaign activities at the conference grounds.
She, was however, hopeful that the National Annual delegates’ conference will be one of a kind and the party will in the end stand up united.
