Family planning still relevant for Ghana's development- Health Professional
Accra, Aug 23, GNA - Dr John Eleeza, Deputy Director of Public Heath, Greater Accra Region, has described all misconception about existing family planning methods as false and urged people to consult health providers for suitable methods to plan their families.
He said stakeholders in the health sector, needed to sensitise the populace on family planning to help do away with the many misconceptions that continued to inhibit the use of the methods among Ghanaians.
Speaking at a post-world population day media briefing in Accra on Wednesday, Dr Eleeza said the best way to slow down population was to promote family planning among women and married couples to enable them limit the number of children they bear as well as help space their births.
The National Population Council (NPC), Greater Accra Region, organised the briefing to sensitise the media on the essence of controlling Ghana's population to fall in line with the development ideals, which would impact on the quality of life of the people.
The forum, was part of activities marking this year's world population day, which was observed on July 11, under the theme, ''Family Planning, Healthy People for Sustainable National Development.'
Dr Eleeza said the many developmental needs of the country, which had unemployment as a top need of the people, could be tackled and reduced if the rate of population growth was controlled through increased investment in family planning services.
He indicated that the NPC therefore needed to increase its advocacy in ensuring that the population growth rate was within sustainable figures in order not to outstrip the resources in the nation.
He said for the country to remain healthy and meet the target of the SDGs, family planning must be the the key measure to slowing down the population.
Mrs Florence Hagan, Regional Population officer of NPC said Article 37 clause 4 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana enjoins the government to maintain a population policy consistent with the aspirations and development needs and objectives of the country.
She noted that the total population of Ghana was projected to a little over 28 million and that of Greater Accra Region was 4,613, 637 whilst the annual population growth rate for both national and Greater Accra were 2.5 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.
She said an important dimension of population growth was fertility which impacted on the health and social needs of the people.
Mrs Hagan noted that the family planning prevalence was 22.2 per cent nationwide and 19.4 per cent in the Region whilst women who wanted to avoid pregnancy but not using modern contraceptive method was 30 per cent nationwide and 28 per cent for the Greater Accra Region.
She explained that when family planning was adopted as a measure of population control, it had enormous benefits to the individual, families and communities and the nation.
Ms Comfort Kwegyir-Aggrey, Deputy Director of Nursing Service, Regional Health Directorate said choosing a family planning method had so many advantages for individuals and the society as a whole and called for the need to embrace the it to keep Ghana's population in check.
GNA
By Lydia Asamoah/Beatrice Soekekuh, GNA
